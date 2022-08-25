Barbecued country-style pork ribs
Do you know the old saying, bet-cha can't eat just one? Well, that truthfully is the case with my barbecued ribs. This recipe for barbecued country-style ribs always turns out amazingly delicious. They're the yummiest, melt in your mouth, barbecued ribs.
So, I only prepared four country-style ribs today, but wished that I had made more, because they were just that darn good! I prepared my homemade barbecue sauce to smear on them and then slow cooked them in the oven (the sauce recipe is the same as I prepared for crock-pot chicken yesterday).
Ingredients:
- Country-style pork ribs (The amount depends on how many you'll need for the size of your family. I cooked a four-piece pack.)
- Ground black pepper and seasoning salt to taste
- Homemade barbecue sauce (See below for the list of ingredients and how I prepare it. This is the same barbecue sauce recipe that I made for my crock-pot barbecued chicken.)
Homemade barbecue sauce ingredients:
- ¼ cup of apple-cider vinegar
- 1-12-ounce can of tomato paste
- ¼ cup of yellow mustard
- 1 tablespoon of liquid smoke
- 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce
- 3 tablespoons of sugar-free pancake syrup
- 1 teaspoon of onion powder
- 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1-½ teaspoons of black pepper
- 2 teaspoons of smoked paprika
- 1-¼ cups of Splenda
Instructions for barbecue sauce:
In a bowl, add all the ingredients to the barbecue list above. Combine all with a whisk or a spoon. Set aside.
Instructions:
After preparing the barbecue sauce, lay each rib on a big sheet of aluminum foil. Sprinkle the ribs with pepper and seasoning salt. Then brush barbecue sauce on all sides of each rib.
After you have applied the barbecue sauce to each rib, fold all sides of the aluminum foil up over and around them. (The ribs should be enclosed inside the foil pack.) Place the foil pack on a baking tray.
Transfer the baking tray into a 350 degree F oven and bake for one hour and fifteen minutes.
At this point, turn the oven off, but allow the country-style ribs to sit inside the oven for about ten more minutes. Then transfer the ribs to a platter and serve.
