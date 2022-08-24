Homemade sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake/ Gin Lee

If you enjoy eating cinnamon toast, or cinnamon buns, my sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake just might tempt you. It's a delightful homemade sugar-free white cake that has a yummy satisfying cinnamon streusel swirled into every bite and a homemade sugar-free white chocolate glaze puts the icing on the cake.

Ingredients for streusel:

1-¼ cups of Splenda Brown Sugar Substitute

6 tablespoons of flour

½ cup of chopped almonds

¾ teaspoon of cinnamon

¾ cup of butter, softened

2 tablespoons of sugar-free pancake syrup

½ teaspoon of chili powder (optional)

Instructions to prepare the streusel:

In a bowl, combine the Splenda Brown Sugar Substitute, flour, almonds, cinnamon, chili powder, and softened butter. Mix well, then add the sugar-free syrup; set aside.

Ingredients for the cake:

1 cup of granulated white Splenda

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

2 cups of Bisquick

¼ cup of Greek yogurt

¼ cup of butter, melted

2 teaspoons of cinnamon

Instructions:

Begin by greasing and flouring a 9x13 inch cake pan. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, cream the butter and white granulated Splenda together. Add the eggs, while mixing one egg at a time slowly. Stir in the Greek yogurt, cinnamon, and the pure vanilla extract. Add the Bisquick mix; blend well.

Cinnamon streusel cake batter/ Gin Lee

Now, pour the cake batter into the prepared 9x13 inch pan. Then sprinkle (only) half of the streusel mix over the cake batter. Using a spatula or a spoon, swirl the streusel mixture into the cake batter.

Baking the cinnamon streusel cake/ Gin Lee

Bake in a 325 degrees F oven for twenty-five minutes, then take the cake out of the oven and sprinkle the remaining streusel mix over the top of the cake. Drizzle the 1/4 cup of melted butter on top of the cake.

Swirled cinnamon streusel cake/ Gin Lee

Transfer the cake back to the oven and bake for five minutes longer. Remove the cake from the oven and place on a cooling pad, or rack. Allowing the cake to cool completely then continue making the white chocolate glaze icing.

Homemade sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake with white chocolate glaze/ Gin Lee

White chocolate glaze

Ingredients:

1-½ cups of Lily's sugar-free white chocolate chips

1-½ cups of white granulated Splenda

4-6 tablespoons of warm water

Instructions:

In a microwave safe bowl, add the sugar-free white chocolate chips. Set it to twenty seconds and turn the microwave on. Stir the chocolate, add more time as needed.

When the white chocolate has melted, add the Splenda and the water. Stir with a whisk, or fork for a minute. If the glaze is too thick, add another teaspoon of water, and so forth, until the glaze is just slightly runny. Should the glaze need to thicken, add more Splenda and stir.

Homemade sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake/ Gin Lee

Next, swirl the white chocolate glaze over the top of the cinnamon streusel cake.

Serve and enjoy!