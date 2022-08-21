Peanut butter oatmeal dog treats/ Gin Lee

Celebrating pup month by making peanut butter oatmeal dog treats

Today, I am super excited to share my techniques for making another truly wholesome dog treat with you. After-all, your furry companions deserve healthy food, so that they can be their best selves.

These pup treats are the perfect snack to make ahead of time for your cuddly pooch as a reward for their love and companionship, obedience, potty-training, or for any other training in general.

My fur baby seems to think that the treats taste better when they're made in different cute shapes. So, I use three different cookie cutters when I make these dog treats. Plus, using different cookie cutter sizes also allows me to make good use of the leftover dough pieces. The three shapes that I am using for this recipe are a gingerbread man, a star, and a flower-shaped cookie cutter. (I use regular cookie cutters to make mine.)

If you don't have any cookie cutters, that's okay too. After rolling out the dough, cut it into squared-shaped pieces, or use a small open end juice glass to cut the dough into small circular disc shapes.

For small toy-sized breeds, puppies, and older dogs, I suggest cutting the dough into really small shapes with a knife. They also make mini-shaped dog treat cutters that you can purchase online at K9Cakery.

During the holiday season, I make these treats in several holiday themed shapes (turkey, Santa, snowman, snowflake, candy cane, etc..)

I use one egg in this recipe, but I often substitute the egg for ¼ cup of unsweetened applesauce. My dog loves the recipe when I make it either way.

I purchase old-fashioned rolled oats from Walnut Creek Foods in bulk. They sell oats in fifty-pound bags, but if you prefer smaller bags, you can also purchase them in three-pound bags there. They have several grades of oats and some are gluten-free.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups of old-fashioned rolled oats

1 cup of peanut butter

2 cups of flour (any type of flour works well with these treats)

1 egg

⅓ cup of warm water

Instructions:

Mixing the ingredients for the dog treats/ Gin Lee

In a bowl, add the rolled oats and peanut butter together; blend well. Then add in the flour, water, and the egg; combine until all the ingredients are incorporated.

Rolling the dough out/ Gin Lee

Next, sprinkle a small amount of flour onto the counter and transfer the dough onto it. Lightly sprinkle flour on the top of the dough. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough out to about a ¼ inch thickness.

The dough will not be completely smooth since we are using old-fashioned rolled oats as a main ingredient.

Cutting the shapes with cookie cutters/ Gin Lee

Now, cut the dough out into shapes using a cookie cutter, or cut the dough into shapes with a knife, or with an open end small juice glass.

Once all the dough has been cut out, place the shapes on a baking tray. Transfer the tray to a 350 degrees F oven and bake for about twenty-five minutes. (Flip the treats over after the first fifteen minutes of baking.)

The treats will turn a golden-brown color, especially around the outside edges, and be slightly hard once they're completely baked.

Baked peanut butter oatmeal dog treats/ Gin Lee

After the treats are done baking, transfer the baking tray to a wire cooling rack, allowing the dog treats to cool. Afterward, place the treats in an airtight bag, or container. (I use mason jars.)

Reward your adorable pooch with one of these healthy dog treats after taking walks, during and after training them to do tricks, for potting training them, and for obedience training.

