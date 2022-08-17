Homemade country pancake and waffle mix/ Gin Lee

Homemade country pancake and waffle mix

In today's article, I will be walking you through the steps of how you can make your own dry pancake and waffle mix from scratch. Yes, you can use this mix to prepare both pancakes and waffles. The secret is that if you want to make waffles, you'll need to add two additional tablespoons of oil, per each cup of this mix, plus an extra egg, before making them, but do not add any wet ingredients to the homemade mix, until you're ready to make a batch. I will go more in depth on the steps for making waffles with the mix towards the end of my article.

Ingredients for making the dry pancake and waffle mix:

For a small batch of the pancake and waffle mix:

2 cups self-rising flour

2 tablespoons of Splenda, or sugar. Add more if you prefer your pancakes to be sweeter.

2 cups powdered milk, or leave out and use milk when making the pancakes

¼ teaspoon of no-salt substitute, or salt

For an extra large batch of pancake and waffle mix:

6 cups of self-rising flour

⅓ cup of white granulated Splenda, or granulated sugar

6 cups powdered milk, or leave out and use milk when making the pancakes

2 teaspoons no-salt substitute, or salt

Instructions:

In a large bowl, add the list of ingredients per the amount for the sized batch that you prefer making. Mix the ingredients up well using a fork, or whisk.

Next, add the dry pancake mix to an airtight container. I store mine in vacuum-sealed jars for long-term storage.

Country pancakes made from the homemade mix/ Gin Lee

For making a batch of six pancakes, use these ingredients:

1 cup of homemade pancake mix

¾ cup water, or milk if you didn't add powdered milk to the mix

2 medium-sized eggs

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of melted butter, plus extra for making a batch of pancakes

Please, read my next article where I make homemade pancakes, to see how I prepared them from this particular mix step by step.

For making a batch of six waffles, use these ingredients:

Homemade waffles made from my homemade pancake and waffle mix/ Gin Lee

1 cup of homemade pancake and waffle mix

¾ cup water, or milk if you didn't add powdered milk to the mix

2-3 eggs (2 large, or 3 medium-sized eggs)

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

4 tablespoons of melted butter, or oil

Cooking spray for the waffle iron

Instructions for waffles:

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs well. Then add the water, or milk (if you didn't use powdered milk), add the pure vanilla extract; whisk the ingredients until combined. Then add one cup of pancake and waffle mix; incorporate all the ingredients well and then add in four tablespoons of melted butter or oil. (Remember, the extra oil is needed to make waffles from this mix. If not added, the mix will stick really badly to your waffle iron.)

Spray the waffle iron, or waffle maker with cooking spray well, then spoon about ¼ cup of the batter onto the waffle maker, close the top, and cook for about two minutes, or until both sides of the waffles are golden brown. If using a manual waffle iron, you'll need to flip it over after cooking, so both sides of the waffles are evenly cooked. Cook for about one minute per side.