Sliced breakfast omelet pizza/ Gin Lee

Omelet breakfast pizza

Skip making a pizza crust. Instead, use only eggs!

Are you tired of having the same old boring thing for breakfast? Why not prepare an omelet breakfast pizza? Today, I prepared a pepperoni and cheese omelet pizza with red banana peppers. This recipe took me maybe eight to ten minutes to prepare and part of that time was just on prepping.

Sliding the omelet pizza out of the skillet/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

5-6 large eggs, whisked

1 small package of pepperoni

½ cup of cheese (I used Velveeta cheese because it melts quicker)

Sprinkle of freshly ground black pepper, seasoning salt, and smoked paprika

1 red banana pepper, diced

Add-ins:

Cooked ground sausage, cooked Italian sausage, diced onion, etc..

Instructions:

First, gather up all the ingredients and dice the red banana pepper because this recipe is fairly fast once you get started cooking the egg layer.

Spray a large non-stick skillet with cooking spray really well, or use a couple of tablespoons of cooking oil. Place the non-stick skillet over medium heat. Allow the skillet to get hot.

Crack the eggs into a medium-sized bowl. Use a whisk or a fork, blend the eggs together. Then pour the eggs inside the hot skillet. Sprinkle your seasonings over the egg layer. Allow the eggs to cook for about a minute and a half. Using a large spatula, go around the bottom of the egg layer (to make sure the egg layer is not sticking anywhere in the skillet). Then turn the burner on the lowest setting.

Adding pepperoni onto the omelet pizza/ Gin Lee

Now, place the slices of pepperoni over the layer of eggs. Then sprinkle the cheese and the diced red pepper on it. At this point, add whatever other toppings that you'd like to your omelet breakfast pizza.

Lifting the omelet pizza out of the skillet/ Gin Lee

Allow the cheese to melt, then use your spatula to lift up one side of the omelet pizza and slide it onto a pizza pan or large plate.

Omelet breakfast pizza is ready to eat/ Gin Lee

Slice the omelet pizza using a pizza cutter or knife and serve!

Note:

To make the egg crust thicker, add two extra eggs.