Raising baby Stinkpot

Baby Stinkpot is now almost eighteen months old. He has actually grown quite a bit, doubling in his size since he was a hatchling. Stinkpot started out in a small turtle tank and has recently graduated to a bigger aquarium. I kept things original by naming my Stinkpot turtle. Stinkpot. The name just seemed fitting. However, he doesn't actually ever stink. Most Stinkpot turtles do omit a funk when they're picked up, or disturbed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nahDi_0hIZdZzl00
Stinkpot as a hatchling in April 2021/Gin Lee

As you can see from the photo above, Stinkpot's shell wasn't smooth, like it is now. As he began growing, his shell began changing its shape, and this is completely normal for a Stinkpot turtle. When he was a hatchling, he also sported a bright red underbelly, and that has also changed with his growth.

Stinkpot is the gentlest turtle that I have ever raised. He doesn't have a bad attitude, and he's super gentle, but he can be ultra fast when he wants to be. He has a lot of character for a turtle and enjoys watching every step that I take from his glass aquarium.

Stinkpot turtles (Sternotherus odoratus)

Stinkpot turtles, otherwise known as musk turtles, are known to be one of the smallest turtles in North America. They have distinct yellow stripes along the sides of their neck and their shells are usually dark brown or black. Their size can range anywhere from two to five inches across their shell when they reach adulthood and they rarely ever exceed three pounds in weight. They reach maturity around three to four years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iyt3w_0hIZdZzl00
Baby Stinkpot/ out of his aquarium while I am cleaning it/Gin Lee

Taking care of Stinkpot turtles

Even though Stinkpot turtles are aquatic, it has actually been recommended to me (by a vet) to keep the tank water shallow so that they can reach the bottom of their aquarium, without having to paddle. Stinkpot turtles truthfully aren't the best swimmers since they have stubby little legs that tire out easily.

I keep an under tank heater going at all times to keep the temperature of Stinkpots tank water at 72-76 degrees F. However, when Stinkpot was a hatchling I kept the tank water at 78-80 degrees F. I have tried using inside tank water heaters, but I prefer not using them due to burn risks and they take up extra room in the tank.

Stinkpot hatchlings up to six months old should be fed twice daily. After six months old, their feeding schedule should be altered to every other day. They also need to be fed in the water so that they can swallow their food properly. Hatchlings should be given calcium daily, up until they're six months old, then three times a week. They should also be given multivitamins once a week as well.

My Stinkpot turtle rarely ever basks, but normally you'll see musk turtles out in the wild, sunning on logs in rivers, ponds, and ditches. I have one side of the aquarium setup with rocks and various plants to give my turtle a safe resting area that's out of the water. In the beginning, I placed large Mexican beach rocks on one side of Stinkpots aquarium, but after close observation, I noticed he wouldn't climb on them. So, I went back to using the smaller rocks. I also tried using a basking ramp for him, but he never would use it, so I took it out of his aquarium as well. I also keep a UVB/UVA basking light over to one side of his tank for him to set underneath when he wants to catch some rays.

Stinkpot turtles need safe items such as sea shells that they can push around, play with, and some type of structure to hide underneath (for when they feel scared). My Stinkpot enjoys playing with the rocks, shells, and plants that I placed in his tank and he likes hiding underneath pieces of tree bark. From time to time, he completely pushes everything around to the way he wants it to be. Normally, making a mess just like a little kid.

For water filtration, I use a low-flow aquarium canister filter. I rinse the filter out daily and change it every few weeks. As for the tank's water, I use a hand pump siphon hose to suck the majority of the water out. Then replace it with clean, fresh water. Sometimes the water needs to be changed every few days. I clean the aquarium once every other week. Some people wait about a month to do this. However, I like to take the time to do it on a biweekly schedule to help keep risks of bacteria to a bare minimum.

To clean the tank, first, I take Stinkpot out of the aquarium, then I take all of his belongings out of the tank. I then use a white vinegar and water solution to clean both the inside and outside of the aquarium.

Aquarium cleaning solution

To make a simple aquarium cleaning solution, mix one cup of tap water into one cup of vinegar. Apply the vinegar water solution onto a clean scrubbing sponge and use it to scrub away all the built up stains in the aquarium. Mix up more of the solution as it's needed. Rinse the tank thoroughly with clean water several times before placing your turtle and its belongings back inside.

Baking soda can also be used to scrub stubborn calcium buildups away. Just make sure that all the residue is completely rinsed off before placing your pet turtle back into its tank.

Don't use fresh tap water when filling your turtle tank. Instead, fill up some containers with tap water about twenty-four to forty-eight hours beforehand. Allowing the tap water to sit for that length of time will de-chlorinated it so that it's safe to use inside your turtle's tank. I store tap water inside water jugs so that I always am prepared.

Note:

Having a pet turtle is somewhat time consuming. There's so much more involved than simply sticking it into an aquarium of water. Just like with any type of pet, make sure that you can afford the expenditures before getting one. Turtles require a lot of care, their tanks need to be well maintained and they need to have UVA and UVB lighting with a basking spot included in their tanks. They also need vitamins, calcium, and nutrient enriched turtle food. My Stinkpot also loves eating dehydrated river shrimp as one of his snacks.

Always make sure to wash your hands thoroughly with hot soapy water after you have been holding your pet turtle, cleaning the turtle tank, and water filtration system.

