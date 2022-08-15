Tips to lower heat and energy costs this winter/ kerttu / Gin Lee 2022

Tips to lower heat and energy costs this winter

Although we are only heading into fall, this is the perfect time of the year to get your home prepared for the colder weather. Today, I will go over a few tips that I always do every fall to help ensure that my home is ready for winter's blast of cold air.

First, always check to make sure your windows are caulked around the outside and inside of your home. Windows and door jams are the main areas of your home that require yearly maintenance checks, because it's where most of your home's heat and air get lost. If you've already done this prior to summer, then you're already ahead of the game.

When caulking parts of your home, always use waterproof high quality caulking that's made from silicone or polyurethane. When considering caulking, you truly get what you pay for. Cheaper caulking can't withstand the outside weather elements. However, if the cheaper variety is what you can afford, cheaper is better than doing nothing at all.

Winterize windows in older homes by adding clear plastic over the outside, or inside of each one.

Clear bubble wrap can also be used to insulate the inside of your windows. Just cut the bubble wrap to the size of your window glass and spritz the inside glass with soapy water, then hang the bubble wrap. Gently push on the bubble wrap to make sure it's stuck. The bubble wrap will stay in place until you decide to pull it off.

The next important tip is winterizing around your front and back doors. Use draft guards at the bottom of your doors, caulk around the door frames if it's needed, and make sure to caulk around the outside frames. If you have sliding glass doors, caulk around them as well. You can also use bubble wrap for insulation on them too. Just stick it on in the same way as you'd do your windows. If you use the door often, you'll only be able to insulate it partially. Because the bubble wrap will be too thick for the part of the door that slides in.

Another thing to check is the areas where the plumbing and water lines come inside your home. These areas will be, of course, in your bathroom, laundry, and kitchen locations, under sinks, and inside cabinets. Make sure that the holes around the floors or walls where the water lines come in are sealed. For this purpose, I use spray foam insulation, but there are other things on the market that can also be used for these areas.

If you can afford to do so, having extra insulation added to the inside of your attic and crawl space will also make a world of difference in keeping your home comfortable. It also helps bring down those expensive electric bills.

Laying area rugs down on your floor's surface can also add a layer of protection, to help keep both the floors and your feet warmer.

Nowadays, you can also purchase peel and stick faux brick and faux stone wall and ceiling coverings that will also add an extra layer of insulation inside your home.

To conclude, taking the steps that I have shared with you today will help bring your energy costs down, plus keep your home at more pleasant temperatures, not only for the winter but also all year round.