Homemade vanilla milkshakes
Don't let the summer end, before making delightful homemade milkshakes! You can prepare this recipe with homemade vanilla ice cream or store purchased vanilla ice cream (or any other flavored ice cream that you prefer). I am making it with homemade vanilla cream since it's what I have on hand.
Fun facts:
The first (printed version) milkshake dates back to 1855 and one of the listed ingredients was whiskey. The milkshake was an adult beverage that apparently was served in bars. However, ice cream was originally invented by China, then it was introduced to the Western world; which includes most countries of the European Union as well as the U.K., Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.
(SouthFloridaReporter.com, 2021)
Earlier this summer, I wrote an article on how I make a no-churned vanilla ice cream. If you're interested in learning how I did, please go back and read that article to learn how.
Ingredients:
- 3 cups of country churn vanilla ice cream
- 1 ½ cups of whole milk, or almond milk, oat milk, rice milk, or soy milk can be used
- ½ teaspoon of pure vanilla
Add-ons:
- Whipped topping (optional)
- Maraschino cherries (optional)
Instructions:
Add the three ingredients together in a blender; pulse until combined. Pour the milkshakes up into glasses, then serve with whipped topping, and a maraschino cherry on top (optional).
Enjoy and stay cool!
Note:
If you're not a fan of vanilla milkshakes; use chocolate, strawberry, or any other ice cream flavor as a substitute.
References:
SouthFloridaReporter.com. (2021, September 1). The first printed reference to A “milkshake” is 1885. it contains whiskey as an ingredient, for medicinal purposes only. - south florida reporter. South Florida Reporter. https://southfloridareporter.com/the-first-printed-reference-to-a-milkshake-is-1885-it-contains-whiskey-as-an-ingredient-for-medicinal-purposes-only/
Comments / 2