DIY pet bed

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hYkR_0hBmWsOb00
DIY pet bed/ kennel bed/ pet cushionGin Lee


DIY pet bed

Do you have a fur baby that sometimes has to sleep in a kennel, during times when you're away from home? This is a simple, no-sew DIY kennel bed project that anyone can accomplish.

I timed myself when making my pooch this DIY kennel bed. It actually took me about forty-two minutes from start to finish.

My almost eight-year-old boxer has to be placed in her dog's kennel during thunderstorms, or else she simply goes loco. We purchased two different kennel mats for her, but for some unknown reason, she doesn't like either of them. Instead of her using them to lay on, she wads them up, and literally kicks them to the corner of her kennel.

Since Princess (my dog) isn't getting any younger, she really doesn't need to be lying on the hard floor of the kennel. So, I came up with this DIY kennel bed idea for her.

The length and width of my dog's kennel is 54 inches x 37 inches. So, I cut out two pieces of soft material that size, then I cut strips along the edges of both pieces of material one-inch to two inches wide and about four-inches long. (I didn't do any precise measurements on the ties. I just eyeballed what I thought looked about right.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W700o_0hBmWsOb00
Tying the fringe around the DIY pet bed/Gin Lee

After that, I made sure that the printed sides of each piece of material were facing outwards (wrong sides together). Then I began tying the strips and knotting them together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TXF9_0hBmWsOb00
Cutting the corners/Gin Lee

When you make your way to the end corners, you'll need to cut a square piece out of each corner. If not, the ties won't want to line up right when they're tied.

I finished tying all the string pieces until I had all the sides tied together, except for one of the end (width) sides. I left one end untied, so that I could place a large pillow inside the mat cover. Then once I did that, I finished tying the strips of material together on that last part. The outside edges looks like fringe once the pet bed has been completed.

Pet bed finished/ no sewing involved/Gin Lee

This DIY made an adorable dog bed that hardly cost anything, except for the forty-two minutes that it took me to make it. (I used materials that I already had.)

Note:

You could use an old fleece blanket, sheet, cloth table cover, etc. for the material, and use an old pillow or an old cushion to place inside the center for stuffing. Cut the material to the size of your fur-babies kennel, then follow the directions. By the time you have each side tied together, it will fit down inside your pet's kennel perfectly.

You could totally do this DIY without adding any type of stuffing inside of it. I think it would be really comfy if you used a thicker fleece type of material.

Of course, the pet bed can also be stitched together by hand, or with a sewing machine, but then it wouldn't be as cute, in my opinion.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# DIY pet bed# No sew pet bed# DIY pet mat# Diy kennel bed# No sew dog or cat bed

Comments / 0

Published by

It is within my mission to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content will be written about a large variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor, I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because, as circumstances have it, I do live in an extraordinarily rural area, of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say! Addressing the rudeness in the room (in a way of speaking). Rudeness and hatefulness is why I turn the comments off on the articles in which I write. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking, and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. I don't have the comments turned off because I can't handle ill manners. I turn them off because I do have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Sometimes I get busy and I don't get to turn off the comment notifications until a few hours have passed. This is why sometimes a few comments squeak through. I apologize to those of you who generally are very sweet and I also apologize to my followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. I hope that as my followers, you'll be understanding of the measures that I have to take. Please be kind to one another.

Hickory Ridge, AR
10096 followers

More from Gin Lee

Whittier, AK

Whittier, Alaska: A secluded town

We're back on our journeys through Alaska. Today, Christina Rasmussen takes us to and through beautiful Whittier, Alaska. You'll see glaciers, the Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel (inside and out), the Inn, and even a black bear cub crossing the road, plus so much more. Whittier is truthfully a remarkable, quaint little town separated off from the rest of Alaska.

Read full story

Sausage in a Bisquick blanket

Today, I am making piggies wrapped in a blanket with Bisquick biscuits and cooked sausage links. Piggies in a blanket is not a new concept, but it is still a very delicious way to make breakfast meals different.

Read full story

Eggplant waffles

If you like eggplant grilled, perhaps you'll also enjoy it waffled. No, there's no waffle mix involved, just thick slices of eggplant and spices. I use a manual cast-iron waffle maker to make these. This recipe can be made in about twelve minutes. That's with the prep time added. However, the time can be less or more depending on how well done you prefer yours to be. I really enjoy making waffled eggplant (as well as grilled eggplant). Hopefully, y'all will enjoy it too.

Read full story

Partly sunny eggs

These eggs take approximately six minutes to cook. They're yummy and the egg yolks aren't terribly runny! During the last minute of cooking the partly sunny eggs, I constantly, lightly splash the oil over the top of each egg with a spatula. This is to make certain that none of the egg whites are left uncooked. I have just cooked some sausages, so I am using the oil from them to cook the eggs. Once the eggs are finished cooking, the egg whites will look like clouds coming out over the sunny yolk. Hence, the reasons why I refer to them as being partly sunny eggs.

Read full story
3 comments

Keeping an indoor garden alive

Keeping an indoor garden alive/ cucumber plants/Gin Lee. If you have an indoor garden, or want to have one, and need some gardening tips, such as how to keep vegetable plants alive indoors, when to water your plants, what to do if your plants are dying, then today's article is just for you!

Read full story

Peanut butter dog biscuits

If pet food prices have you skipping away from the dog treat aisle, then read on. Today, I will walk you through how I prepare simple puppy (dog) peanut butter biscuits. The recipe doesn't require very many ingredients and the treats take about twenty minutes to bake. Your pooches will be so excited that you're making delicious peanut butter treats for them that they'll even try to help you prepare them. Well, maybe not, but I betcha they'll try to give you a bunch of doggy smooches!

Read full story

Homemade lasagna noodles

Homemade lasagna noodles/ Uncooked pasta noodles/Gin Lee. For my lasagna noodles, I don't use any type of pasta machine, food processor, or mixer with a dough hook. Even though I have each of these things. I prefer the process of making it (old school) by hand. However, using any one of these machines might make the process easier for you.

Read full story

Oatmeal fudge candy

This recipe has a chocolate fudge-like flavor. However, it isn't a fudge recipe. The candy is extremely rich, and that's why I prefer rolling it into small ball-shaped pieces. However, I have asbestos hands (LOL… Meaning that I have very little feeling in my hands). So, use caution. The candy mixture is hot when it's first made, so you will probably want to transfer it by spoonfuls to the wax paper instead.

Read full story
8 comments

Simplistic sugar-free peaches and cream cake topping

Sugar-free peaches and cream/ basic sugar-free white cake/Gin Lee. Simplistic sugar-free peaches and cream cake topping. This article is the second part of my homemade basic sugar-free white cake article. So, if you haven't read that article yet, you might want to head over to read it, prior to reading this article. In this article I will be walking you through how I make my peaches and cream topping for that particular cake recipe.

Read full story

Basic sugar free white cake

Yes, with my sugar-free white cake recipe, you can have your cake and eat it too, without taking in a ton of calories or sugar! Several years ago, umm about fifteen to be more absolute, I decided that I wanted to make a solid white cake, but I wanted to make it sugar-free, milk-free, and also eggless. If you're interested in seeing how I make this delightful cake, keep reading!

Read full story

Growing tomatoes indoors

Is it possible to grow tomato plants successfully indoors? While growing tomatoes isn't one of the basic (easiest) plants to grow inside, it certainly isn't completely impossible. With the right conditions, it's absolutely possible to grow tomatoes all year long indoors. Today, I will walk you through the steps that work for me.

Read full story

Ham, egg, and cheese breakfast taco

Today, I used soft shell flour tortillas to make a yummy breakfast in a snap. For this recipe, I cubed a cooked ham steak, diced an onion, and scrambled a few eggs, added some shredded cheese, and spices. Then I took spoonfuls of the mixture and filled the flour tortillas with it.

Read full story
3 comments

Bisquick skillet breakfast

This recipe can almost be considered as a breakfast pizza, but it could also be considered a casserole. Instead of making a pizza crust, I opted to make a simple Bisquick biscuit crust for the bottom layer. So it's one big biscuit with scrambled eggs, cooked sausages, chopped peppers, diced onions, and gooey cheese on top. It can be sliced like a pizza or scooped out with a spoon.

Read full story
2 comments

Peace lily (Spathiphyllum)

If your home is prone to mildew, a peace lily may be just the plant that you need! This tropical plant absolutely loves high humidity, so they are awesome plants to have in your bathrooms, laundry rooms and some kitchen areas. The peace lily absorbs excess moisture that's in the air through its foliage. Which makes it the perfect indoor plant.

Read full story

Slow-cooked crock-pot chicken

Beating the heat while cooking has never been so simple! Slow-cooking a whole chicken in the crock-pot is super easy. All you have to do is season all sides of the chicken, add a half cup of water, and plop the bird into a crock, then slow cook it on the lowest setting.

Read full story
3 comments

Mexican style refried bean burgers & Mexican salad

Mexican style refried bean burgers & Mexican salad/Gin Lee. Mexican style refried bean burgers & Mexican salad. If you can't afford beef, or don't like meat in general, here are a couple of meatless alternatives for you. The Mexican style refried bean burgers are pretty simple to make and they're also delicious when used in a Mexican salad. Plus, there are alternative ways to use bean burgers as well. I will be listing those alternative options at the end of my article.

Read full story
Hickory Ridge, AR

Planting and taking care of canna tuerckheimii

Growing giant rose red canna tuerckheimii (Indian shot) The one thing I look forward to in the summer is seeing my tropical giant red canna tuerckheimiis blooming. These beauties love to bathe in the summer's sun and they also thrive in Arkansas's humid heat. Once the plants begin to bloom, the sweet nectar also attracts hummingbirds to my property.

Read full story

Taking care of a Christmas cactus

Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera) The Christmas cactus isn't just for Christmas! In fact, the plant can be kept year round and can thrive for many years. They do very well in porous clay pots, and they love being in areas with high humidity. The plant generally blooms throughout the winter.

Read full story
4 comments

Bacon, egg, cheese omelet

Here's a simple, but yet still yummy, breakfast that can be whipped up in less than ten minutes. For this recipe, to make homemade bacon bits, you can cook your bacon ahead of time and chop it up into bite-size pieces. Once cooked and chopped, I keep mine stored in an airtight container inside the freezer. Doing this step in advance makes preparing recipes, such as this one, a breeze.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy