Sausage in a Bisquick blanket/ Gin Lee



Sausage in a Bisquick blanket

Today, I am making piggies wrapped in a blanket with Bisquick biscuits and cooked sausage links. Piggies in a blanket is not a new concept, but it is still a very delicious way to make breakfast meals different.

Sausage in a Bisquick blanket/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

6 sausage links, cooked separately, then halved

2 cups of Bisquick

½ cup of milk

4-6 tablespoons of softened butter

Note: to soften ths butter, just lay it out on the counter ahead of time.

Instructions:

First, cook the sausage links in a skillet on medium heat. Cook the sausage until it is browned and completely done. Set aside. (Since I made smaller sized biscuits, I cut my sausage links in half.)

Now, add the Bisquick and butter together. Using a fork, combine the butter well with the Bisquick. Then add the milk a little at a time; do not add it all in at once because you may not need all of it. (Sometimes I do need a half cup of milk and sometimes I don't. I am unsure why that happens. The dough needs to be drier for this recipe because the dough will need to be rolled out.)

When the dough is combined and forms a workable biscuit dough, sprinkle your countertop lightly with either Bisquick, or flour.

Rolling the Bisquick dough out on a floured surface/ Gin Lee

Transfer the dough to the floured surface. Now, roll the dough out thin with a rolling pin.

Cutting the Bisquick biscuit shapes/ Gin Lee

Next, using a biscuit cutter, or small mouth jar, cut the dough into circles. (I use a small mouth jar to cut the dough into smaller circles.)

Placing the cooked sausage links in each center of the cut dough/ Gin Lee

Transfer the cut dough pieces to a lightly buttered baking tray. Then place the cooked sausage links in the center of each piece. Wrap the dough up around the sausage links and pinch the centers of the dough together.

Baking the sausages in Bisquick blankets/ Gin Lee

Transfer the baking tray to a 350 degree F oven; bake for about eight to ten minutes. The sausages in a Bisquick blanket should be golden in color, once they are done.

Serve with milk gravy, or with eggs and enjoy!