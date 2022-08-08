Eggplant waffles/ Gin Lee

Eggplant waffles

If you like eggplant grilled, perhaps you'll also enjoy it waffled. No, there's no waffle mix involved, just thick slices of eggplant and spices. I use a manual cast-iron waffle maker to make these. This recipe can be made in about twelve minutes. That's with the prep time added. However, the time can be less or more depending on how well done you prefer yours to be. I really enjoy making waffled eggplant (as well as grilled eggplant). Hopefully, y'all will enjoy it too.

Eggplant/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

1 eggplant, sliced ½ inch thick slices

Sprinkles of these spices:

Freshly ground black pepper

Seasoning salt

Soul seasoning

Cayenne powder

Smoked paprika

Instructions:

Slicing eggplant/ Gin Lee

Wash the outside peel of the eggplant. Slice it into half-inch slices (leaving the peel on).

Seasoning slices of eggplant/ Gin Lee

Now, sprinkle the amount of each spice on the top and bottom sides of each slice of eggplant. Rub the spices in well. (I only cooked four of the slices, then put the rest of the slices in a Ziploc bag to freeze.)

Next, place the waffle iron on the burner on medium heat. Allow it to get sizzling hot. (I don't add butter or oil to my waffle maker, but you might want to. My eggplant doesn't stick to mine.)

Placing the eggplant in the waffle maker/ Gin Lee

Transfer the slices of eggplant to the waffle maker. (Mine only does two at a time.) Slowly lower the top down, don't squeeze the handle completely, or shut the waffle maker completely. You just want to create subtle waffle iron markings on the bottom of the sliced eggplant. Now, flip the waffle maker over, following the same technique.

Flipping the slices of eggplant over/ Gin Lee

Next, open the top part of the waffle iron completely, but leave the slices of eggplant on the waffle maker. Allow the slices of eggplant to turn golden crisp on the bottom sides. Once the bottoms of the slices are browned, close the top down and flip the waffle iron over on the other side. Open the waffle iron once again after giving it a gentle squeeze. Follow the same technique as before.

Finished/ Cooked eggplant waffles/ Gin Lee

Once both sides of the eggplant are browned to your preference, use a fork to lift them up and place each slice on a platter. Repeat the instructions for the amount that you want to cook. (I cooked my eggplant about five minutes per side.)

Serve and enjoy!