Peanut butter dog biscuits
If pet food prices have you skipping away from the dog treat aisle, then read on. Today, I will walk you through how I prepare simple puppy (dog) peanut butter biscuits. The recipe doesn't require very many ingredients and the treats take about twenty minutes to bake. Your pooches will be so excited that you're making delicious peanut butter treats for them that they'll even try to help you prepare them. Well, maybe not, but I betcha they'll try to give you a bunch of doggy smooches!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of all-purpose flour
- 1 egg
- ½ cups of creamy peanut butter
- ¼ cup of warm water
Instructions:
In a bowl, add the all-purpose flour, creamy peanut butter, eggs, and water. Using a mixer or fork, combine until the ingredients are incorporated together.
Lightly dust your countertop with flour and transfer the peanut butter dough to it; roll the dough out. The dough should be kind of stiff and not sticky.
Use cookie cutters to cut out cute shapes, or use one specifically for cutting out dog treats. If you don't have either, don't worry, because you can cut the dough into squared-shapes, rectangular-shapes with a knife, or use a small-mouth jelly jar to cut out circle-shapes.
Next, place your pooch treats on a cookie tray and bake them in a 350 degree F oven for twenty minutes, or until they turn crunchy and golden brown. (I flip mine after ten minutes to make sure both sides are browned well.)
Once the treats are done, allow them to cool completely; then store them in an airtight container.
Comments / 0