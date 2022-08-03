Homemade lasagna noodles/ Uncooked pasta noodles/ Gin Lee

Homemade lasagna noodles

For my lasagna noodles, I don't use any type of pasta machine, food processor, or mixer with a dough hook. Even though I have each of these things. I prefer the process of making it (old school) by hand. However, using any one of these machines might make the process easier for you.

I roll my pasta dough out, as thin as I possibly can, using a rolling pin, then I cut the dough with a large serrated knife to make the noodles have little ruffled edges. The ruffled edges aren't required. I just like the way it looks better than the straight cut edges.

Homemade lasagna noodles/ Uncooked pasta noodles/ Gin Lee



Ingredients:

3 cups of bread flour

4-5 eggs (depending on size)

2 tablespoons of softened butter (you can use olive oil, or grapeseed oil if you prefer)

2 teaspoons of seasoning salt

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the flour, seasoning-salt, and the butter; mix together well. You can use a food processor, your hands, or a fork to do this. Just make sure the seasoning salt and butter (or oil) is incorporated well with the flour.

In a separate bowl; whisk the eggs. At this point, if you're using a food processor, you can add the eggs to the flour mixture and incorporate the ingredients together by pulsing the machine. If you don't have a food processor, skip down to the next step.

On a floured surface, begin making a well in the center of the flour mixture; add the eggs to the center of the flour mixture. Work the flour into the center of the well until all the ingredients come together. (This step can also be done easily in a machine that has a dough hook.)

Form the dough into a ball-shape. Then begin kneading the pasta dough. Firmly press the heel of your hand into the dough ball, pushing into a forward and downward motion to knead the dough. Knead the dough for no more than ten minutes to keep it from getting tough.

Now, divide the dough into four separate pieces. Add a dusting of flour to your work surface, then place the first piece of dough down. Using a rolling pin, flatten the dough out. If you have a pasta maker, use it. Roll the dough out as thin as possible.

Next, using a knife, or pasta cutter, cut the dough into two to three-inch strips wide and nine to ten inches in length. These are the standard sizes of store brand lasagna noodles and you'll be able to use a 9x13 inch lasagna dish once the pasta has dried for at least one hour and been cooked.

To dry the pasta, I use my dehydrator, but you can hang the lasagna noodles on a drying rack, or lay them out on a clean counter. Allow the lasagna noodles to dry for at least one hour before cooking them.

Once the pasta has dried, fill your large pasta pan with six quarts of water, and add two teaspoons of kosher salt to the water. When the water comes to a rapid boil, place the lasagna noodles in the pan and cook them for ten minutes; stir the noodles a couple of times in the beginning.

Drain the water off the lasagna noodles when they're cooked. Then proceed by preparing the lasagna in a 9x13 lasagna dish. If you want a fantastic lasagna recipe, go back to read my homemade lasagna article. In it, I will show you, step by step, how I make my lasagna recipe layer by layer.