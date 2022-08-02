Oatmeal fudge candy/ Gin Lee

This recipe has a chocolate fudge-like flavor. However, it isn't a fudge recipe. The candy is extremely rich, and that's why I prefer rolling it into small ball-shaped pieces. However, I have asbestos hands (LOL… Meaning that I have very little feeling in my hands). So, use caution. The candy mixture is hot when it's first made, so you will probably want to transfer it by spoonfuls to the wax paper instead.

Ingredients:

½ cup of softened butter, or margarine

½ cup of unsweetened cocoa powder

2 cups of Splenda, or sugar

½ cup of oat milk, or dairy milk

3 cups of quick-oats (instant oatmeal)

½ cup of organic creamy almond butter, or peanut butter

1-½ teaspoons of pure vanilla extract

1-½ cups of mini sugar-free chocolate morsels (optional)

Instructions:

First, lay sheets of wax paper down on your countertop, or on baking trays. You'll want to do this step before making the candy, because once the candy is made, it starts to set fairly quickly.

Mixing the ingredients for the candy over a burner/ Gin Lee

In a large non-stick saucepan, over medium heat, combine the butter, cocoa powder, Splenda, and oat milk; stir well. Bring the mixture to a boil; cook for one and a half minutes, stirring occasionally.

Adding the rest of the ingredients to the melted chocolate mixture/ Gin Lee

Remove the pan from the burner and add in the quick-oats, almond butter, and vanilla; stir well. Now, add in the mini chocolate morsels; stir. (optional) At this point, the candy will be really thick and needs to be transferred from the saucepan to the wax paper fairly quickly.

Stirring the ingredients to incorporate them together/ Gin Lee

Next, begin dropping heaping spoonfuls of the candy onto the wax paper. (I rolled mine into ball-shaped pieces.) Allow the candy to cool completely, then transfer it to an airtight container.

Note:

I sometimes make this recipe without the nut butter and add a half cup of additional instant oats to make the candy different.

You can also add in M&M morsels, mini marshmallows, etc. to make the recipe different each time that you prepare it. Just stir in the add-ins right before placing the candy on the wax paper.

The candy can also be made into squares if you prefer. Just line a pan with waxed paper or parchment paper and transfer the candy inside the pan and spread it out with a spatula. Then score the candy with a knife, so that it will be easier to cut in the shape that you prefer once the candy has cooled completely.