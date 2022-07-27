Ham, egg, and cheese breakfast taco
Today, I used soft shell flour tortillas to make a yummy breakfast in a snap. For this recipe, I cubed a cooked ham steak, diced an onion, and scrambled a few eggs, added some shredded cheese, and spices. Then I took spoonfuls of the mixture and filled the flour tortillas with it.
This recipe will make two fully stuffed breakfast tacos.
Ingredients:
- 4 eggs
- 2 medium-sized soft shell flour tortillas
- 1 cooked ham steak, cubed
- ½ cup of shredded cheese
- 1 small onion, diced finely
- ½ teaspoon of smoked paprika
- Seasoning salt to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper to taste
- About 3 teaspoons of cooking oil
Instructions:
First, finely dice the onion; set aside.
In a large skillet, add one teaspoon of cooking oil; add the ham steak and cook it on medium heat until it's done (on both sides). Then cut it into bite-sized cubes. Set aside.
Next, add the eggs into a bowl and whisk them; add the seasonings and stir well. Add one to two teaspoons of oil to the skillet, then add the eggs and scramble them on medium heat until they're cooked. Transfer them to a clean bowl.
Now, add the cubed ham, diced onion, and shredded cheese together; stir until combined. Set aside.
Wipe the skillet out with a paper towel, or use a clean skillet. Set the burner to the lowest setting. Add one teaspoon of cooking oil, place one tortilla in the skillet, then add a heaping spoonful of the egg and ham mixture to one side of the flour tortilla. Allow the bottom of the tortilla to turn golden brown. Using a spatula, flip the unfilled side of the tortilla up over the egg filling in a taco shape. Transfer the breakfast taco to a platter and repeat this last step to make the second one.
