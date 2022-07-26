Baking Bisquick skillet breakfast/ Gin Lee

Bisquick skillet breakfast

This recipe can almost be considered as a breakfast pizza, but it could also be considered a casserole. Instead of making a pizza crust, I opted to make a simple Bisquick biscuit crust for the bottom layer. So it's one big biscuit with scrambled eggs, cooked sausages, chopped peppers, diced onions, and gooey cheese on top. It can be sliced like a pizza or scooped out with a spoon.

Ingredients for the dough:

2-½ cups of Bisquick (homemade biscuit mix or any other type of purchased biscuit mix would work as well)

½ cup of water

To make the dough, add the following ingredients together in a bowl (just like you're making biscuits).

Seasoning salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

4-5 eggs, scrambled

1-2 banana peppers, chopped

1 small onion, diced

½ pound of sausage, cooked (I used ground sausage, but made them into mini meatballs before cooking them. If you want to do the same, just roll the ground sausage by hand into ball shapes, then cook them until they're browned.)

1-½ cups of your favorite cheese (for this recipe I used Velveeta)

Cooking spray

Instructions:

After preparing the biscuit dough, spray a large cast-iron skillet with cooking spray. Then add the dough to the prepared skillet. You may want to spray your hands with cooking spray while you spread the dough out evenly, or you can use a spatula. (I just use my hands.)

I sprinkled freshly ground pepper on the dough, but that's optional.

Now, place the skillet in a 350 degrees F oven and bake the biscuit dough for fifteen minutes, or until it begins turning lightly golden brown.

While the biscuit dough is baking, in another skillet, cook the sausage until it's done, drain the grease off the meat. Then scramble the eggs in the same skillet, season the eggs, as you prefer.

At this time, the Bisquick crust should be finished baking. So take it out of the oven now, but leave the oven on.

Chop the peppers (I rough chopped mine, leaving them in bigger pieces) and finely dice the onion. If you're not using pre-shredded cheese, shred or slice the cheese if needed. (I used Velveeta cheese, so I sliced it into thin slices, then cubed the slices. You can shred Velveeta cheese, but I find that to be a bit tedious.)

Once the toppings are cooked and prepared, add them on top of the Bisquick biscuit crust; add the cheese last. Then transfer the skillet back into the (350 degrees) oven to finish baking for ten more minutes, or until the cheese is completely melted and all gooey.

Let the Bisquick skillet breakfast set for ten minutes before slicing, or spooning it out. Then serve and enjoy!

Freeze the leftovers in airtight individual serving dishes for easy breakfast reheat.

Note:

If you'd like to make this recipe in smaller portions to freeze, follow the recipe, but use muffin pans instead of the cast-iron skillet. When cooked, wrap each mini breakfast cup up individually, then place them in the freezer. Wahl-la! Breakfast can be served almost instantly for the entire week. Just heat them back up in the microwave.