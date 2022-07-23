Slow-cooked crock-pot chicken

Crock-pot chicken
Beating the heat while cooking has never been so simple! Slow-cooking a whole chicken in the crock-pot is super easy. All you have to do is season all sides of the chicken, add a half cup of water, and plop the bird into a crock, then slow cook it on the lowest setting.
Ingredients:
- 1 whole chicken
- 1-½ teaspoons of seasoning salt
- 1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon of soul seasoning
- 1-½ teaspoons of onion powder
- ½ teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon of turmeric
- ½ teaspoon of sriracha powder
- ½ cup of water
Optional ingredients:
- 1 diced onion
- 2-4 peeled potatoes
- 2-4 peeled carrots
- 1 diced bell pepper
Instructions:
Add a half cup of water in the crock-pot.
In a spice dish, add all the spices; mix well. Sprinkle the chicken with the seasoning mix on all sides. Then place the chicken inside the crock-pot.
Cover the crock pot and cook the chicken on low for about six hours or on high for four hours. (The time may vary depending on the weight of the chicken.) Your chicken will be done at the internal temperature of 165 degrees F.
If you want cooked vegetables with your chicken, peel and dice them, then place them around the sides of the chicken (in the crock-pot) for the last hour of cooking the chicken.
Note:
The chicken will be so tender when it's cooked in this manner, the meat will slide off the bones very easily.
You can leave the chicken whole, slice it, or even shred it for sandwiches. Add barbecue sauce if you like, but it's not necessary. The chicken will taste delicious without adding any type of sauce.
