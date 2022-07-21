Canna tuerckheimii/ Indian shot Gin Lee

Growing giant rose red canna tuerckheimii (Indian shot)

The one thing I look forward to in the summer is seeing my tropical giant red canna tuerckheimiis blooming. These beauties love to bathe in the summer's sun and they also thrive in Arkansas's humid heat. Once the plants begin to bloom, the sweet nectar also attracts hummingbirds to my property.

Canna tuerckheimii (Indian shot) is an exotic tropical plant, often referenced as a canna lily, but canna tuerckheimii isn't part of the botanical lily family. Canna tuerckheimii is actually a member of the ginger family along with bananas and maranta sweetcorn root, guinea arrowroot. The canna tuerckheimii (Indian shot) rhizomes are edible and taste sweet. The rhizomes (roots) can be consumed either raw or baked.

In case you're wondering why the canna tuerckheimii is also referred to as "Indian shot", it's because the seeds resemble lead shot ammunition.

There are nineteen species of flowering canna plants that come in different colors; rose red, mauve, yellow, or orange and their beautiful foliage varies from a light green to a dark green, reddish-maroon, bronze, and even variegated colors. They shoot upwards, with thick, strong, sturdy stalks and the leaves are then uncoiled from the center stalk. The canna tuerckheimii blooming season generally begins in May and ends in October.

Some people like to stake their canna tuerckheimii plants because of their height, but I have never staked mine. The stalks of the plants are lenghty, but they're sturdy like cornstalks.

Planting and taking care of canna tuerckheimii

In hotter regions, canna tuerckheimii will need partial shade. Since I live in Arkansas, we never know how the weather is going to be, so I planted my canna tuerckheimii in partial shade.

Plant the rhizomes (roots) horizontally with the eyes facing up. Covering them with four to six inches of soil, then watering the planted area well and sprinkling Epsom salt around the area to help the canna tuerckheimii become established quicker. Apply a layer of mulch to retain moisture. (I prefer to make use of the things I have on hand, so I use pine needles as free mulch.)

Over-watering canna tuerckheimii will cause them to turn yellow and drop their blooms. So, instead of watering the plants every day, water them really well about every five days.

Most canna varieties grow between three to five feet tall, although my canna tuerckheimii generally grows a lot taller than that. I have had them reach near nine feet tall. However, there's been a few years when they've only reached about six feet in height. The amount of rainfall, or lack thereof, makes a big difference in their growth spurts. There are dwarf varieties and they will grow about two feet tall.

I planted my canna tuerckheimii about twelve years ago. I have never transferred them to containers in the winter and they grow back on their own every year. (I live in planting zone 7b.) Cannas are winter hardy in zones seven through ten. So, if you live in one of these planting zones, your cannas will continue to grow back yearly in the spring and summer. However, north of zone seven, the rhizomes will die if they're not dug up. The rhizomes can be planted in containers and brought inside, then transplanted outside in the spring, after the last frost.

Since we are headed into August, if you happen to live north of zone seven, I suggest that you wait until next spring to plant canna tuerckheimii outdoors. However, it can be planted indoors in containers.

Plant hardiness zones

Zone 7b: to - (5 °F)

Zone 8a: to - (10 °F)

Zone 8b: to - (15 °F)

Zone 9a: to - (20 °F)

Zone 9b: to - (25 °F)

Zone 10a: to - (30 °F)

Zone 10b: to - (35 °F)

Zone 11: above (40 °F)

Harvesting and storing canna tuerckheimii seeds

Would you like to grow your canna tuerckheimii in different areas of your property? If so, you can harvest and store the seeds from the plant. To do this: first allow the seed heads to dry while on the plant; clip the seed pods off the canna plant just below the stem, using scissors, or garden shears. Store the seeds in a brown paper bag.

