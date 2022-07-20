Bacon, egg, cheese omelet/ Gin Lee

Here's a simple, but yet still yummy, breakfast that can be whipped up in less than ten minutes.

For this recipe, to make homemade bacon bits, you can cook your bacon ahead of time and chop it up into bite-size pieces. Once cooked and chopped, I keep mine stored in an airtight container inside the freezer. Doing this step in advance makes preparing recipes, such as this one, a breeze.

I prefer cooking my omelets until they have a bit of a golden brown color on the outside. So, I cook mine for about seven to eight minutes. However, the omelet is considered done in about six minutes.

Ingredients:

3-4 eggs

2-4 tablespoons of real bacon bits (depending on your preference)

2 tablespoons of water

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 teaspoon of ground black pepper

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 banana pepper, seeded and diced

½ cup of your favorite cheese

About a teaspoon of canola oil for your 9-inch skillet

Instructions:

First, add all the seasonings to a spice dish; combine well. Then add the oil to a cast-iron or nonstick skillet and heat on a low setting.

Now, crack the eggs, add them into a bowl, then whisk. Add the water and seasoning mix; whisk until all is combined well.

Next, pour the egg mixture into the hot skillet; swirl the skillet once or twice. Allow the egg mixture to spread out evenly; cook until the eggs are nearly done through. Then sprinkle the bacon bits, diced banana pepper, and shredded cheese evenly on top of the egg layer.

Allow the cheese to melt, then flip one side of the egg layer over the top (making a half-moon shape). Then slide the omelet out of the skillet and onto a plate. Serve and enjoy!

Note:

Adding water to the egg mixture adds a fluffiness to the omelet and makes the omelet lighter, allowing it to be transferred easier once it's cooked.

While the egg layer is cooking, I use a spatula to run underneath (the egg) a few times just to make sure that the omelet is not going to stick.

You can use cooked sausage, pepperonis, diced ham, diced onions, etc. inside your omelet. The possibilities are completely endless.