Tips on buying beef

Beef has always been one of the more expensive cuts of meat, but there are ways around having to spend a small fortune and today I will be telling you some of those ways.

The cheapest cuts of beef

Any round steak is my first choice for purchasing steak on a budget. They are referred to as the top round steak, eye of round steak, bottom round steak.

The top round steak is cut from the inside portion of the rear legs. Although it is a smaller cut, it is the most flavorful and the tenderest cut of round steak. I like using the top round steak for Philly steak and cheese and various other recipes.

The eye of round steak is somewhat tougher in comparison to both top round steak and bottom round steak. However, it can be tenderized by soaking the meat in pineapple juice, or orange juice for about an hour before grilling it.

The bottom round steak is a good cut for braising. You'll also either want to tenderize it, or slowly cook it since it's a tougher cut of meat. It can be used in soups and stews as a substitute for stew meat, and it makes really good beef jerky.

Two other cuts of beef steaks that won't break your piggy bank are top blade steaks and chuck tender steaks.

Blade steaks and chuck tender steaks are packed with an awesome beefy flavor and they're fairly cheap cuts of meat. The best way to cook them is either in a skillet or broiled.

Both the bottom round roast and the chuck roast are good economically cheaper selections for quantity.

To cook beef roasts, season the meat with your favorite dry rub, marinate the roast for a couple of hours in the refrigerator. Next, place the beef roast in a dry roasting pan. Do not add any liquids to the pan and if your roast is under six pounds, do not cover it. (If the roast is bigger than six pounds, cover it with aluminum foil within the last hour of roasting. This will prevent the roast from drying out before it's finished cooking.) Cook the roast in a 325 degrees F oven until the roast is done to your preference.

The beef brisket half flat is a bit more expensive, but it is worth purchasing. It has no bone in it and is cut from the rear of the whole beef brisket. It's a marbled cut of meat that actually shreds easily once it's roasted for barbecue sandwiches. The beef brisket, half flat, also slices up nicely. This is the portion of beef that makes the best corned beef.

Beef stew meat is always a good choice because you can also use it for other recipes, such as beef pot pie, fajitas, beef burritos, etc.. Just because it's called stew meat does not mean that's all that the meat is useful for.

Then, of course, there's ground beef. Ground beef is the most economical choice of beef. It consists of all the leftover parts of the cow that's ground up together. It can be used in numerous recipes, such as the iconic hamburger, sloppy joes, spaghetti, or any other pasta dish; casseroles, burritos, etc..

There are three highest grades of ground beef and they are prime grade, choice grade, and select grade. Prime grade happens to be the better choice, hence the word PRIME. Prime grade ground beef comes from better fed, younger cows. It's the quality of beef that is often used in restaurants. It also has the highest marbling out of the top three highest choices of beef. Choice grade ground beef is still considered high quality, it has less marbling than that of prime grade. Select-choice ground beef is leaner than the first two options and while leaner is often considered a wonderful choice, select-choice ground beef doesn't make the juiciest or most flavorful burger. However, it works beautifully in meat sauces and casseroles.

Note that the standard and commercial grades of beef are what are generally sold as store brands. These two grades of beef are below the quality of prime, choice, and select-choice grades of beef.

To conclude, if you're wondering which ground meat makes the best beef burger, the answer is clearly ground chuck. Ground chuck is made from the front portion of the cow's shoulders. Ground chuck, unfortunately, isn't the cheapest way to go if you're on a family budget.

