Grilling meatloaves/ Gin Lee

Grilled meatloaf

Steaks, chicken, seafood, kabobs, and vegetables aren't the only things that can be prepared on the grill. Today, I cooked meatloaf on the grill. I prepared the ground beef mixture, then divided it to make smaller loaves so that the meatloaves would cook through.

Ingredients:

2 pounds of ground beef

1 onion, finely diced

1 bell pepper, finely diced

1 teaspoon seasoning salt

1 teaspoon of ground black pepper

1-12-ounce can of tomato paste

¼ cup of Splenda

1 egg, whisked

30 Pringles original flavor, or green onion, crushed into crumbs

Instructions:

I began first by lighting the grill. I use a charcoal grill. However, an electric or gas grill would work fine.

Preparing the meatloaf mixture/ Gin Lee

In a large bowl, I added ground beef, egg, crushed Pringles crumbs, diced onions, diced bell pepper, seasoning-salt, and pepper. I mixed the ingredients well until the ingredients were incorporated together.

In another bowl, I added the tomato paste and Splenda; combined well. Then, I added half of the tomato paste mixture and combined it into the meat mixture.

Forming the meatloaves in foil packs/ Gin Lee

Next, using separate sheets of aluminum foil, I halved the meat mixture, and formed it into two meatloaves. Then I sealed the meat inside each foil pack. (Use heavy-duty aluminum foil, otherwise the packs will fall apart on the grill.)

Two meatloaves in foil packs/ Gin Lee

I transferred each loaf to the grill. Then seared each side of the meatloaves by flipping the foil packs over after about ten to fifteen minutes until both sides had the chance to brown well.

After searing both sides, I moved the loaves to the cooler side of the grill and closed the grill lid. I cooked mine for another thirty minutes. Then I flipped the foil packs over again.

Next, I opened the foil packs and spooned the remaining tomato paste mixture over the top of both meatloaves. Then I closed the grill lid and grilled the meatloaves for about fifteen minutes. (The internal temperature of each meatloaf needs to read 165 degrees F for doneness.)

After the meatloaves reached 165 degrees internally, I allowed them to rest for 10 minutes. Then sliced and served with ketchup on the side.

Note:

Since ketchup is loaded with sugar, I use tomato paste combined with Splenda. You can use ketchup instead of these two ingredients, if it's what you prefer.

If you don't want to grill the meatloaves, bake them in the oven instead.