Homemade pot pie squares

If you have ever wanted to make homemade pasta, but you've been too afraid to try making it, here's a simple pasta to get you started. It's so easy to prepare and deliciously satisfying! The pot pie squares can also be dehydrated for later use.

So, today I will be demonstrating how I make homemade pot pie squares. I also will show you how to dehydrate them, and I will be sharing three ways that you can cook them once they are made.

For this recipe, you can use all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, or seminola flour. Today, I used bread flour and egg as a binder. The recipe can also be made without the egg.

Ingredients:

  • 1 egg
  • ½ up to 1 cup of water
  • 3 cups of bread flour
  • 2 tablespoons of softened butter

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the flour, butter, and the egg; mix together until the ingredients are incorporated well.

Adding the ingredients to make the dough/Gin Lee

Begin making a well in the center of the flour mixture; adding the water slowly. Work the flour into the center of the well. You'll want the dough just wet enough to bring it together. (I slowly add in a half cup of water first, then add more if necessary, because you don't want the dough to become too wet, or sticky).

Bringing the dough together before kneading it/Gin Lee

Form the dough into a ball-shape. Then begin kneading the pasta dough. To knead the dough, firmly press the heel of your hand into the dough ball, pushing into a forward and downward motion. Knead the dough no more than eight to ten minutes.

Now, divide the dough into three or four pieces. Add a tiny bit of flour to your work surface, place the first piece of dough down. Using a rolling pin, flatten the dough out. If you have a pasta maker, use it. Roll the dough out thin.

Cutting the rolled pasta dough lengthwise/Gin Lee

Next, using a knife, or pasta cutter, cut the dough into one to two-inch strips (depending on your preference). Now, cut the dough into squared-shapes. Repeat until all the pot pie squares are made. Allow the pasta to dry for about one hour before cooking it, or you can dehydrate it.

I cut off the side and end pieces each time, to try to maintain the square shape. I then add the extra dough to the next section of dough that I will be working with. I do this to each section until the last piece of dough. At the end, there will be a few odd-ball shapes anyway that won't be perfectly square.

Cutting the dough into pot pie squares/Gin Lee

Dehydrating the pot pie squares

After making the pasta, the pot pie squares can be dehydrated for about four hours at 135 degrees F in a dehydrator. When the pasta squares have dried, transfer them to an airtight container or Ziploc bags and store the pasta in the freezer for up to six months. It's pretty awesome to have homemade pasta already made in advance.

Pot pie recipes

Chicken pot pie

Drop the pot pie squares into a pan of boiling chicken broth to cook. Add two to three cups of cooked, cubed-bites of chicken, diced celery, diced carrots, green peas, cut green beans, and corn to complete the pot pie. (You could use turkey, duck, or pheasant as a substitute for chicken.)

Beef pot pie

To make a beef pot pie, use beef broth to cook the pot pie squares. Add two to three cups of chopped cooked beef and add your preferred vegetables. (You could use venison, bison, etc. as a substitute for beef.)

Vegetable pot pie

To make a vegetable pot pie. When making the pot pie squares, omit the butter and use dairy-free coconut butter, omit the egg entirely, or use an egg substitute. Use vegetable stock to cook the pot pie squares in and add your preferred vegetables.

Note:

If you really want to get fancy making the pasta, you can use different pasta mode and cutters to make different shaped pasta. The world of pasta is simply endless.

It is within my mission to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content will be written about a large variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor, I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because, as circumstances have it, I do live in an extraordinarily rural area, of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say! Addressing the rudeness in the room (in a way of speaking). Rudeness and hatefulness is why I turn the comments off on the articles in which I write. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking, and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. I don't have the comments turned off because I can't handle ill manners. I turn them off because I do have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Sometimes I get busy and I don't get to turn off the comment notifications until a few hours have passed. This is why sometimes a few comments squeak through. I apologize to those of you who generally are very sweet and I also apologize to my followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. I hope that as my followers, you'll be understanding of the measures that I have to take. Please be kind to one another.

