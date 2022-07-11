Boston, MA

Homemade Boston butt bacon

Gin Lee

Homemade Boston butt bacon/Gin Lee


Homemade Boston butt bacon

My homemade Boston butt bacon is not like store-purchased bacon. So, if you make it, keep that in mind. In fact, the bacon tastes very similar to a country-style ham. I cut the bacon into thick country-style slices. However, you can slice it thinner if that's your preference.

Slicing the Boston butt bacon/Gin Lee

Ingredients:

  • 1 Boston butt

Ingredients for the dry rub brine

  • ⅓ cup of ground black pepper
  • 4 cloves of garlic
  • 2 tablespoons of thyme
  • 2 tablespoons juniper berries
  • 1 cup of kosher salt
  • 4 tablespoons of seasoning salt
  • ½ cup (8 tablespoons) of regular granulated Splenda, sugar, or Splenda brown sugar mix (depending on which you prefer)

Spice ingredients for after curing the meat (optional)

  • 2 tablespoons of smoked paprika
  • 2 tablespoons of seasoning salt
  • 3 tablespoons of ground black pepper
  • 3 cloves of minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon of onion powder
  • 2 tablespoons of mesquite seasoning
  • 1-2 tablespoons of liquid smoke flavoring

Making homemade Boston butt bacon/Gin Lee

Instructions for curing the bacon:

First, using a blender, or a food processor, ground black pepper, combine the garlic, thyme, kosher salt, seasoning salt, Splenda, juniper berries, pepper, and blend well.

If your Boston butt isn't boneless, make sure you cut the bone out of the meat first. Trim off excess skin and any fat that you don't want on your bacon.

I like slicing diamond-shaped marks on the outside skin of the Boston butt before I season it with the brine. This isn't completely necessary, but it helps to get the brine down into the nooks and crannies of the meat.

Rubbing in the dry brine, after slicing diamond-shaped marks on the outside skin of the Boston butt/Gin Lee

Rub the brine onto the Boston butt, place the butt into a container with a lid, or use an extra large Ziploc bag, and store in the refrigerator for at least five to seven days. The longer time allowed for curing makes the best bacon. Flip the Boston butt over every day that you leave it curing.

Placing the Boston butt inside a latge plastic bag to cure in the refrigerator/Gin Lee

After the curing time is finally over, rinse off all the brine. Then pat the Boston butt dry with paper towels. Place the meat back into a container and refrigerate for four hours. Do not cover the meat this time, as this is part of the process for drying the meat.

Making homemade Boston butt bacon/Gin Lee

Next, combine the spice ingredients below and rub it all over the Boston butt. (Optional)

  • 2 tablespoons of smoked paprika
  • 2 tablespoons of seasoning salt
  • 3 tablespoons of ground black pepper
  • 3 cloves of minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon of onion powder
  • 2 tablespoons of mesquite seasoning
  • 1-2 tablespoons of liquid smoke flavoring

Preheat the oven to 225 degrees F. Cook the cured Boston butt in an open metal pan until it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees F.

For true smoked bacon flavor: smoke the meat until it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees F.

When the Boston butt is done, transfer it back into the fridge. Allow it to set and cool before slicing it.

Last, but certainly not least, slice the bacon as thin or as thick as you prefer. Place the bacon in Ziploc bags or vacuum-sealed bags, then transfer to the freezer. When ready to eat; fry the bacon in a cast-iron skillet, until it's no longer pink.

Sliced and cooked Boston butt bacon/Gin Lee

You know when the bacon is fully cured?

The meat should be nice and firm when you touch it. If the meat feels soft in any areas, rub the Boston butt again with the brine and add additional salt. Place it back in the refrigerator and allow it to cure for an additional day. Then wash the brine off and proceed with the instructions.

