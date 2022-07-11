Exploring Arkansas/cave Pixabay/Gin Lee 2022



Exploring Arkansas

There are almost two thousand documented caves in Arkansas, eight of which are privately owned and open for tours. Out of those caves, Cosmic Cavern happens to be the warmest, largest and the deepest cave in Arkansas.

The Cosmic Caverns

The exploration tour at Cosmic Caverns is over one hour and is approximately 1/3 of a mile long. On the tour, you'll have to climb a few steep stairs, but most of the tour is on ground level. Some of the areas inside the cave can also be a tight squeeze for some people. There are two tours offered to the public: group tours and wild tours. The wild tours are held separately from the original group tours and are seemingly a lot more fun because you're able to explore different areas of the cave that the original group tour wouldn't take you through. The wild tour is held after hours.

Photography is also welcomed and encouraged by the owners. So you don't want to forget to take your camera along to snap pictures of all the different cave formations.

Speaking of cave formations; the cave tour features numerous cave formations, such as cave bacon , cave popcorn , helictites , flowstones , soda straws , stalactites, stalagmites , and various other speleothems, as well as two beautiful bottomless subterranean lakes. I am sure that the lakes do have a bottom. However, at this time, they're referred to as being bottomless, due to the fact that nobody has yet made it to the bottom of either of the cave lakes during their exploration.

The cave was first discovered in 1845, then further developed in 1927 by miners. The cave is the warmest, largest, and deepest documented cave in Arkansas. The cave is located at 6386 AR-21, Berryville, Arkansas, 72616 and it is open daily from the hours of 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Cosmic Caverns is currently owned by Randy and Anita Langhover; they acquired it back in 1980. In 1993, Randy Langhover discovered another section inside the cave and that unique discovery made national news also in 1993.

The newest edition of the cave was named Silent Splendor. As I understood it, that was an aha moment for the owners. The newest discovery offered a second lake that nobody knew ever existed; the discovery also added over an additional thousand feet to the caverns' tour. So it doubled the size of the tour for the public to walk through and explore.

Other things to do at Cosmic Caverns

Gem panning and fossil digging are also offered to cave visitors, as well as an all-exclusive cave gift shop. In the shop, you'll have the chance to buy a gemstone bag for only $5.99. Each bag contains at least one gem. Could your gemstone bag have a beautiful amethyst, rose quartz, fool's gold, or some other gorgeous gemstone? You won't know until you go buy one! When you purchase your gemstone bag, whatever gems you find in it are yours to keep.

Snacks, picnic areas and camping are also available on location.

Fees for tours

Call or email Cosmic Caverns ahead of time to reserve a time to visit. Phone: (870) 749-2298.

Email info@cosmiccavern.com

Tours with children ages four and under are FREE.

Tours with children ages five to twelve are $10.00.

Tours for adults ages thirteen and up are $20.00.

What not to do in any caves

Never run or jump inside a cave; walk slowly and move very carefully with each step. The inside of caves is often wet and can be muddy. So the floors can be super slippery. Always wear proper shoes to help prevent any accidents.

Never touch any cave formations , such as stalactites, stalagmites, or any other speleothems. It takes thousands of years for them to grow.

Never enter a cave if there's any rain predicted in a cave's location. Caves are prone to sudden flooding.

Note:

Cosmic Caverns is a perfect place to visit on a vacation, whether you live locally or not. Reserve your spot today, so that you can say you've seen cave popcorn and cave bacon.

Have fun this summer and stay safe!

#Summer Fun