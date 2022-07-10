Beating the summer heat in Arkansas/ Gin Lee



Beating the summer heat in Arkansas

Summer has definitely arrived in our locality and the extreme heat came with it. Days like today make it excruciating to be outside, because the temperatures are simply unbearable. In my area, most everyone is staying inside their air-conditioned homes, but for those of you who have to be outdoors, or prefer being outdoors, here are a few tips on how to survive Arkansas's extreme heat this summer. Plus, lists of places you can go in our state to have fun while beating the heat.

If you have to be outside, making sure that you're dressed appropriately for the extreme heat is important. Do not wear a lot of layers. Don't wear dark-colored materials, instead wear colors that will reflect light away from you. For example: wear white or pastel colored clothing.

Skip thinking about fashion and wearing makeup. Your skin needs to be able to breathe. Plus, wearing makeup in extreme heat can cause a breeding ground for bacteria on your face.

Carry plenty of water with you. Keeping coolers of ice will help you keep those drinks such as bottled water, Gatorade, etc. frosty. Try to stay away from caffeinated drinks, as well as alcoholic beverages. Those types of drinks will only make you thirstier in extreme heat. Plus, caffeine and alcohol increase risks of dehydration and heat exhaustion because they're both known for being diuretics. Diuretics help the body get rid of extra fluid and salt, and make you urinate more frequently. Which can cause you to become dehydrated faster.

Always try to schedule outdoor activities for early morning when the sun hasn't yet risen, or later in the evenings after the sun has set.

Things you can do if you are unfortunate and don't have air conditioning in your home

Create a fun water oasis in the shade, in your own backyard. I have never known any child who didn't love playing in swimming pools , water sprinklers , and water slides . While the kids are outside playing in the water, don't be too shy to join in on the fun.

Since building structures hold heat inside, go outside and sit underneath shade trees. If you don't have shade trees, go to a local business and hang out for the day, while shopping for some bottled water and sunscreen.

Go to a lake, or State Park if all else fails. There are numerous places in Arkansas where you can go to swim and have fun while beating the heat this summer.

Places you can go in our state to have fun while beating the heat

Places with public swimming pools in Arkansas

(Swimming | Arkansas State Parks, 2022)

Crater of Diamonds State Park

Devil's Den State Park

Lake Chicot State Park

Lake Fort Smith State Park

Mount Nebo State Park

Petit Jean State Park

Places in Arkansas with swimming beaches

(Swimming | Arkansas State Parks, 2022)

Crowley's Ridge State Park

DeGray Lake Resort State Park

Jacksonport State Park

Lake Catherine State Park

Lake Charles State Park

Lake Dardanelle State Park

Lake Ouachita State Park

Mississippi River State Park

Village Creek State Park

Woolly Hollow State Park

Resources:

Parry, M. (2019, July 26). Here's why you shouldn't wear makeup in a heatwave, according to experts. Heart. https://www.heart.co.uk/lifestyle/health-fitness/experts-reason-no-wear-makeup-heatwave-bad-skin/

Ruben, A. (2018, July 12). The Danger of Drinking Alcoholic Beverages in Hot Weather - Health Beat. Health Beat. https://www.flushinghospital.org/newsletter/the-danger-of-drinking-alcoholic-beverages-in-hot-weather/#:~:text=During%20extreme%20heat,%20we%20sweat,combination%20can%20lead%20to%20dehydration.&text=The%20body's%20temperature%20is%20regulated%20by%20the%20hypothalamus%20gland .

Swimming | Arkansas State Parks. (2022). Official Arkansas State Parks Website | ArkansasStateParks.com. https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/activities/lakes-rivers/swimming

#Summer Fun