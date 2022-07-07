Microwave corn on the cob

Fresh cooked corn on/off the cob/ Gin Lee



Summer just wouldn't be summer in the south without cooking fresh ears of corn for supper.

Several years ago, Mr. Sherman Cullum, a longtime family friend and brother in Christ, told me about a quick and very simple way to prepare corn on the cob in the microwave. After trying it once, I wasn't just amazed, but I was also completely hooked. When the corn has been cooked in the microwave, the corn silks pull away with the husks very easily. Plus, the corn keeps its natural fresh taste.

Growing up, we used to shuck ears of corn prior to sticking them into a pan of boiling hot water to cook. Although this method was always good, it just really heated up our Arkansas home during the summer. If you're from "The Natural State," then you know just how unbearable the summers can be. In fact, today we're under an extreme heat warning (not an advisory) for temperatures getting over 110 degrees F.

While microwaving corn on the cob may not be a new concept, I know that there's someone out in the world that's probably never heard of this, or maybe you have and just never tried doing it. At first, I was skeptical, because I never used to be a fan of microwaving food. However, corn cooked on the cob, while being left in the husks, turns out to be a solid winner in my kitchen. Plus, the end results taste amazingly fresh.

Ingredients:

2-4 ears of corn, left in the husk (I fixed 2)

2 tablespoons of butter per ear of corn

Ground black pepper and seasoning salt, to taste

Instructions:

Leave the husks on the ears of corn. Lay them on a plate (I just lay mine on the glass plate that's in my microwave), transfer the corn to the microwave. Cook the corn on high for about two minutes, then check it for doneness. Turn the corn over and cook longer if it's needed. You'll be able to squeeze the ears to check for doneness. If the kernels of corn still feel hard, place the corn back in the microwave for a little bit longer.

Once the corn has cooked, allow it to sit inside the husks for a couple of minutes. Pull the husks off the cob halfway to add the butter, then pull the husks back up to keep the butter inside. Leave the corn this way until you get ready to serve it. This helps keep the butter on the corn and allows it to soak in. Before serving, shuck the corn and add pepper and seasoning-salt to taste. Serve and enjoy!