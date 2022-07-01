Dehydrating mangos

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TqCV_0gS1ifQw00
Dehydrating mangos/Gin Lee


Dehydrating mangos

For a healthier snack, why not dehydrate some fresh mangos? Yesterday I water-bath canned, dehydrated, and froze multitudes of mangos. Today I still have the dehydrator going full swing.

Dehydrating mangos is extremely simple to do. First, you'll need to peel and slice the flesh of the fruit off of the seed. I prefer trying to slice each mango in halves to the best of my ability, because once the mangos are dehydrated they shrink down a good bit.

When dehydrating food of any kind, the dehydrating process dries out all the juices from whatever it is you're preserving.

For pre-treating the fruit, I use lemon juice to soak the mangos in. You will need to use the juice of one lemon for every four mangos that you slice. A lemon produces about ¼ cup of freshly-squeezed lemon juice. That equals about four tablespoons per lemon. Bottled lemon juice can also be used.

You'll want to pretreat the mangos, so that they'll have a good texture when they're finished dehydrating. Pre-treating also prevents bad bacteria from forming while the mangos are dehydrating, plus it keeps the fruit from turning an ugly brown color.

So, after you have peeled, sliced, seeded, and pre-treated the mangos, it's time to transfer the mango slices to the dehydrator trays. Leave spaces in between the slices and try not to overlap any. The secret to good dehydrating is to never over crowd the trays.

In between dehydrating times, turn the fruit pieces over. This isn't something that you have to do, but I do it. It seems to even out the drying time.

Set the dehydrator temperature to 145 degrees F and dry for about fourteen hours or longer. Once the fruit is dehydrated to your liking, take the dehydrated mangos from the trays and transfer them into Ziploc bags, or some other type of airtight container. I placed mine in vacuum-sealed jars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sH7i4_0gS1ifQw00
Storing dehydrated mangos in jars/Gin Lee

Do not worry about over dehydrating. You CAN NOT over-dry foods! The longer you allow your food to dehydrate, the drier it will become, and that means that it can be stored safely and for longer periods.

To rehydrate the mangos, place the amount that you need in a bowl of hot water, steep for about fifteen minutes. Then drain the water off.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

It is within my mission to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content will be written about a large variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor, I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because, as circumstances have it, I do live in an extraordinarily rural area, of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say! Addressing the rudeness in the room (in a way of speaking). Rudeness and hatefulness is why I turn the comments off on the articles in which I write. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking, and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. I don't have the comments turned off because I can't handle ill manners. I turn them off because I do have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Sometimes I get busy and I don't get to turn off the comment notifications until a few hours have passed. This is why sometimes a few comments squeak through. I apologize to those of you who generally are very sweet and I also apologize to my followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. I hope that as my followers, you'll be understanding of the measures that I have to take. Please be kind to one another.

Hickory Ridge, AR
8041 followers

More from Gin Lee

Using apple cider vinegar as a natural rooting hormone

Using apple cider vinegar as a natural rooting hormone/Gin Lee. Using apple cider vinegar as a natural rooting hormone. Propagating plant clippings is one thing most gardeners like doing because it saves us money and also keeps our plants true. What do I mean by keeping the plants true? When you propagate a plant, it means that the plant that you've taken the clipping from will stay true to the original plant. With stem cuttings, each new plant will duplicate its parent plant. So if you have a favorite plant, it's nice to take several clippings from it and propagate it.

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade country-style vanilla ice cream

At my home, it wouldn't be the 4th of July without a yummy frozen treat! I love making this no-churn ice cream, because it's simple and doesn't require having to use an ice cream maker.

Read full story

Homemade peppered beef jerky

If you like spicy jerky, my peppered jerky will be right up your alley. Today, I used lean cut organic Angus beef round steak for this recipe, with a dry rub marinade. The jerky was completely done in about five hours; some of the pieces were done dehydrating in three hours. So you can start the beef jerky early in the morning and it will be done some time before lunch.

Read full story

Italian Arum (orange candle flower)

Italian Arum (orange candle flower) The Italian Arum (orange candle flower) is truly an unusual-looking plant once it blooms. Several of these plants are growing on my property, and they've been growing here for as long as I can remember. I am unsure if someone in my family originally planted them or if they came up as volunteers. I just know they're not a plant that I would have chosen to grow. I prefer sticking with plants that I know are beneficial and this plant is anything but that.

Read full story
Hickory Ridge, AR

Foraging for cattail plants

Foraging for cattail plants/ cattail plantsGin Lee. In my area I don't have to travel very far to find cattail plants. In fact, the plant grows very well alongside ponds, lakes, rivers, and even in road-side ditches. Today, I'm going to take you along with me while I show you how I uproot some cattail plants from a country roadside ditch. Plus, I will tell you a little bit about my experience and why I like foraging for these wild, perennial, aquatic plants that are often considered problematic for farmers.

Read full story

Canning fresh mangos

Mangos in a homemade simple syrup/ water-bath canned/Gin Lee. In this article, I will be walking you through how I processed mangos in a sugar-free syrup with lemon juice in a water-bath canner.

Read full story
1 comments

Double cheese sliders with roasted garlic butter sauce on ciabatta rolls

Double cheese sliders with roasted garlic butter sauce on ciabatta rolls/Gin Lee. Double cheese sliders with roasted garlic butter sauce on ciabatta rolls. Today, I prepared these sliders with a buttery roasted garlic sauce, with double cheese, and double meat. Then I stacked them in the center of fresh ciabatta rolls. Every bite is so yummy! This is not your ordinary cheese burger. Not that there's anything wrong with an ordinary burger, but sometimes you just want something made different.

Read full story

Sausage, egg, and cheese brioche breakfast casserole

Sausage, egg, and cheese brioche breakfast casserole/Gin Lee. Sausage, egg, and cheese brioche breakfast casserole. If you like buttered toast and are a fan of breakfast food, then you're going to really enjoy my brioche breakfast casserole. This casserole has a bottom layer of brioche bread, then a layer of cooked sausage, egg, and gooey melted cheese. The casserole is similar to a breakfast pizza without having to prepare dough.

Read full story
1 comments

Collecting pine cones for pine nuts

One of the most awesome things about pine trees is collecting pine cones to use for decorating baskets, etc. for home decor. But did you know that every closed pine cone is also loaded with pine nuts? Today I decided that I wanted to try collecting a few pine cones to retrieve some pine nuts.

Read full story
2 comments

Smokehouse sauce-less BBQ pork steak

Can a dry marinade rub offer more flavor than a wet barbeque sauce? Whether you believe that barbecue should be made with or without sauce is definitely a personal preference. I happen to be a fan of grilling, smoking, and barbecuing both sauce-less and with BBQ sauce. Today, I smoked pork steak sauce-less, packed with a delicious smokehouse flavor and it totally didn't need barbecue sauce to mask the taste.

Read full story
Hickory Ridge, AR

Growing vining peach plants

Curiosity hit me when I first came across vining peach seeds because peaches are among one of my favorite fruits. However, I was sorta let down when I saw that vining peaches honestly aren't peaches at all. So what are they really? Today I will try answering this question for y'all.

Read full story

Chicken tenderloins breaded in dry milk gravy mix

Chicken tenderloins breaded in dry milk gravy mix/Gin Lee. If you enjoy eating tender, juicy, and crunchy (on the outside) chicken tenderloins, then this is a must-try recipe. The breading for the tenderloins is a perfectly seasoned homemade dry milk gravy mix. The flavor of milk gravy and chicken combinations are simply delicious.

Read full story
1 comments

Fixed IMS status not registered after updating to Android 12

Fixed IMS status not registered after updating to Android 12/Gin Lee. Fixed IMS status not registered after updating to Android 12. If "IMS STATUS NOT REGISTERED" is a situation that you have encountered on your phone, then this article may hopefully help you.

Read full story
1 comments
Alaska State

Alaska Raceway Park

In my latest interview with Christina Rasmussen,a resident of Eagle River, Alaska, while chit-chatting, we conversed back and forth about the Alaska Raceway Park, located in Butte, Alaska. She stated that her boyfriend Charles' friend races at the racing complex.

Read full story

Bean & cheese tortilla roll-ups

If you love bean burritos, then here's a recipe for you to sink your teeth into!. Today I will walk you through the instructions on how I slowly cook pinto beans, make refried beans, followed by my recipe for the bean & cheese tortilla roll-ups.

Read full story
4 comments

Canning pickled peppers

Pickled peppers are a classic condiment for any type of sandwich, and they taste so delicious when used in various ways. The canned pepper recipe that I'm sharing today is one that has been passed down in my family from generation to generation.

Read full story
2 comments

Growing ornamental tobacco in containers

Ornamental tobacco grows really well inside containers. No, you can't eat this ornamental plant. But you can grow it just for its beautiful green foliage around fence areas, landscaping, and in gardens. However, I am growing mine in containers.

Read full story
1 comments

Long-term water storage and water purifying

Why should we store water for long-term use? If the energy grid should ever go down, the municipal water will also shut down, unless the location where you live has some type of backup system.

Read full story

Pita pizza bites

These pizza bites are a perfect snack time favorite at my house. They're really easy to prepare and they disappear as soon as I make them. This delicious snack is so utterly fast to prepare. It takes maybe five minutes to make, and most of that time is getting the ingredients out of the food pantry.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy