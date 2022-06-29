Mangos in a homemade simple syrup/ water-bath canned/ Gin Lee



Canning fresh mangos

In this article, I will be walking you through how I processed mangos in a sugar-free syrup with lemon juice in a water-bath canner.

Yesterday was a hugely successful day on my part. It began with a huge box of fresh mangos and ended with me canning, dehydrating, and freezing all of them before the day's end. Which meant that I had to peel and slice each mango. This literally took me an entire day and evening, but I finally made it to the end of the box with blistered fingers and all.

I started out counting the amount of mangos, as I went through processing them, then somewhere in the middle I completely lost track. My guesstimate was that it was near one hundred.

Fresh mangos/ Gin Lee

Canning fresh mangos

First, I peeled and cut the seeds out of the flesh of each mango, then sliced them. I then decided to start dehydrating trays of the sliced mangos and can some of them at the same time.

I made sure all my equipment was clean, jars, and lids included.

So, because of the size of mangos that I was working with, I decided to use wide-mouth quart jars. Each jar held five to seven mangos (that depended on their size because all of them weren't the same size). I bottled up seven quarts with large halves, without seeds.

I then packed the mangos tightly in the jars. Then I added four tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice to every quart jar. (To raise the acidity to safely can the mangos.)

For a very delicious sugar-free syrup, I used a 1.1 ratio of Splenda to water. I believe that I ended up using about eight cups of Splenda, and eight cups of water for seven quarts. But the syrup can be made lighter or heavier, depending on your preference.

Then I added the water and Splenda to a pan and stirred to dissolve all the granulated Splenda. I then transferred the pan to the range top, and heated the syrup to a boiling point, then I poured it over the top of the mangos, leaving a half inch of headspace.

Next, I wiped the rims, then placed clean lids on each jar, and screwed a ring band onto each jar just finger tight. I transferred the jars to my canner and processed the mangos for about twenty-five minutes in boiling water.

Mangos in a homemade simple syrup/ water-bath canned/ Gin Lee

I removed one jar at a time from the canner, with my canning tongs, and placed the jars of fruit upright on a towel and listened for the lids to seal. I left the fruit jars sitting overnight before moving them.

Notes:

Always wash the jars in hot soapy water, then rinse before canning anything in them.

I used lemon juice today to raise the acidity of the mangos to make them safe for a water-bath-can. If you want to put mangos in pint jars, add two tablespoons of lemon juice to each pint jar. The lemon juice will make the mangos somewhat tart. This is why I made a simple syrup to pour over them, instead of using only water.