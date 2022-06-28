Double cheese sliders with roasted garlic butter sauce on ciabatta rolls

Gin Lee

Double cheese sliders with roasted garlic butter sauce on ciabatta rolls/Gin Lee


Double cheese sliders with roasted garlic butter sauce on ciabatta rolls

Today, I prepared these sliders with a buttery roasted garlic sauce, with double cheese, and double meat. Then I stacked them in the center of fresh ciabatta rolls. Every bite is so yummy! This is not your ordinary cheese burger. Not that there's anything wrong with an ordinary burger, but sometimes you just want something made different.

For this recipe, I made four slider patties, because I only needed to prepare two sandwiches. So take that into consideration should you make these and double or triple the amount needed to prepare more than two people. Example: for three sandwiches, make six patties, for four sandwiches, make eight patties, etc.

You can add the patties onto a bed of lettuce and add other fixings, such as sliced tomato, onion rings, pickles, mayo, mustard, ketchup, etc. I didn't do that for mine, because I wanted to be able to taste the roasted garlic butter sauce that the meat was cooked in.

Double cheese sliders with roasted garlic butter sauce on ciabatta rolls/Gin Lee

Ingredients:

  • 2-3 tablespoons of butter
  • 2-4 cloves of minced garlic (amount depends on your preference)
  • 4 beef meat patties, made into slider-size
  • ½ teaspoon of smoked paprika
  • ½ teaspoon of ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon of seasoning salt
  • About ½ cup of garlic cheese
  • Olive oil (to drizzle over the cloves of garlic before roasting them)

Instructions:

First, heat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Use a knife to chop off the root end of each garlic clove. (You want the skin left on.) Then place the garlic cloves in a small baking pan. Drizzle a small amount of olive oil over the cloves of garlic. Cover the pan with aluminum foil, and roast the garlic until the cloves are soft. This generally takes about twenty-five to thirty minutes. Set aside, allowing the garlic to cool. Then mince, or chop the roasted garlic.

In the meantime, while the garlic is roasting, prepare the beef slider patties and sprinkle them with the smoked paprika, ground black pepper, and seasoning salt. Do this on both sides of the meat. Set aside.

In a cast-iron skillet, add the butter and garlic. Cook and stir, until the garlic has browned, over medium heat.

Cooking the beef sliders in roasted garlic butter/Gin Lee

Now, add the seasoned meat patties to the roasted garlic butter. Spoon the garlic on top of each meat patty. Cook until the bottoms of the meat are nicely browned. Then flip the patties over and cook until done.

Cooking the beef sliders in roasted garlic butter/Gin Lee

While the patties are cooking, within the last minute, sprinkle shredded cheese on top of each patty, and allow the cheese to melt. Turn the burner off. Leave the meat patties in the skillet while you're doing the next step.

Adding the cheese to the beef sliders/Gin Lee

Next, slice the ciabatta rolls in the middle of each roll, but leave one of the ends uncut. So the rolls will have a hinged lid (in a manner of speaking).

Ciabatta rolls/Gin Lee

Leaving one end of the ciabatta rolls uncut makes the sandwiches easier to manage when eating, so almost nothing drips out of your sandwich onto your hand, or clothes.

Double cheese sliders with roasted garlic butter sauce on ciabatta rolls/Gin Lee

Now, on a platter, stack the cheese covered patties onto the centers of the ciabatta rolls. Transfer the platter to the microwave to warm the rolls and heat for about twenty to thirty seconds. Then serve with your favorite side dishes and enjoy!

Hickory Ridge, AR

