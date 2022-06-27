Sausage, egg, and cheese brioche breakfast casserole

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNeuQ_0gNEInc300
Sausage, egg, and cheese brioche breakfast casserole/Gin Lee


Sausage, egg, and cheese brioche breakfast casserole

If you like buttered toast and are a fan of breakfast food, then you're going to really enjoy my brioche breakfast casserole. This casserole has a bottom layer of brioche bread, then a layer of cooked sausage, egg, and gooey melted cheese. The casserole is similar to a breakfast pizza without having to prepare dough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5Ief_0gNEInc300
Sausage, egg, and cheese brioche breakfast casserole/Gin Lee

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound of your favorite ground sausage
  • 2 cups of your favorite shredded cheese
  • 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt
  • 1 teaspoon of ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon of onion powder
  • 6 slices of brioche bread (sliced thick)
  • 6 tablespoons of melted butter
  • 4-6 eggs
  • ¼ cup of milk
  • ½ cup of real bacon bits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EF1Uo_0gNEInc300
Baked sausage, egg, and cheese brioche breakfast casserole/Gin Lee

Instructions:

In a skillet, cook the sausage, over medium heat, until it's completely browned. Drain the excess grease off and set aside.

Place the butter in a microwavable bowl and microwave for about ten seconds or until it's completely melted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLmN0_0gNEInc300
Preparing the brioche for the bottom layer/Gin Lee

Generously grease the bottom and sides of a 9x13 rectangular dish. Position the brioche slices side by side, then generously brush with melted butter. Sprinkle the buttered brioche layer with onion powder. Then add the sausage over the buttered brioche layer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427UdV_0gNEInc300
Adding the different layers to the breakfast casserole/Gin Lee

In a bowl, beat the eggs with a whisk, add the milk, pepper, and seasoning-salt. Pour the wet ingredients over the sausage layer. Then add a layer of your favorite cheese. Cover and refrigerate for fifteen minutes. Placing the dish in the refrigerator allows the wet mixture to soak in the brioche before baking the casserole.

Sausage, egg, and cheese brioche breakfast casserole

Bake for about fifteen to twenty minutes in a 375 degree F oven. Allow the breakfast casserole to sit for five to ten minutes, then add bacon bits to each square just before serving.

Note:

If you prefer more layers than what I have used, add another layer of sliced brioche to the cheese layer, then repeat all the other layers. I make the breakfast casserole with less bread to cut down on the amount of carbohydrates per serving size.

If you don't like brioche, substitute it with thick Texas toast bread. The bread needs to be thick to hold up to the egg and milk mixture. I used brioche because the bottom layer of the casserole turns out to be almost like french toast once the casserole is baked.

If you don't want to soak the bread with the egg mixture, just skip adding the milk to the eggs. Go ahead and scramble the eggs, then cook them first before adding them to the casserole. Adding the eggs already cooked will also shave off the entire refrigerator time. However, don't expect to get the same results. The wet egg mixture acts as a binder once the casserole is baked. (Meaning it's what helps hold the ingredients together once it's baked and cut.)

Growing organic Methley plums in Arkansas

Living in the south, Japanese plum trees are one of the best options when considering planting plum trees. Although European plum trees will do well in both northern and southern states.

Read full story

