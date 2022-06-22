Chicken tenderloins breaded in dry milk gravy mix/ Gin Lee

If you enjoy eating tender, juicy, and crunchy (on the outside) chicken tenderloins, then this is a must-try recipe. The breading for the tenderloins is a perfectly seasoned homemade dry milk gravy mix. The flavor of milk gravy and chicken combinations are simply delicious.

For this recipe, you can use a packaged milk gravy mix, or make it homemade and, if you'd like, you can go back to my article 'Making homemade dry milk gravy mix' to find my recipe as well.

I don't know about y'all, but I absolutely love homemade milk gravy and it also makes a wonderful side dish for dipping the chicken in. You can also go back to read my article, to get that recipe for how I make homemade milk gravy as well.

Now, let's get cooking!

1-½ cups of dry milk gravy mix will cover about 6-8 chicken tenderloins, depending on their size. Double the amount if you're cooking more than 6-8 chicken tenderloins.

Ingredients:

6-8 chicken tenderloins (I used skinless, boneless chicken tenders)

1-½ cups of homemade dry milk gravy mix

1-½ teaspoons of seasoning salt

½ teaspoon of smoke-house mesquite seasoning (optional)

1 teaspoon of soil seasoning

About 4 cups of canola oil

Instructions:

First, dry the chicken tenderloins with paper towels, then sprinkle with seasoning salt, smokehouse mesquite seasoning, and soul seasoning. Place the pieces of chicken on a baking tray and place them in the refrigerator for one to two hours. Do not cover the chicken. This is a method that you'll want to do to help draw out the moisture, so that the dry batter will stick to the tenderloins while you're frying them. Do not worry! This doesn't affect the end result of the chicken, it will remain tender and juicy on the inside.

About ten minutes before the chicken is done marinating in the refrigerator, start prepping. Pick any pan, dutch oven, deep fryer, or skillet that you normally use for frying chicken and start heating the oil in it.

Homemade dry milk gravy mix/ Gin Lee

Scoop the dry milk gravy mix out on a paper plate (for easier clean-up). Depending on how thick the coating you prefer, you may prefer using more of the mix, or even less than the amount that I use.

Covering the chicken tenderloins in the dry milk gravy mix/ Gin Lee

Take the seasoned chicken tenderloins out of the refrigerator. Roll each piece (one at a time) in the dry milk gravy mix.

Pan Frying the chicken tenderloins/ Gin Lee

When the oil is bubbling hot, begin adding the tenderloins to the hot oil. I place about four to six pieces in my large pan. Do not overcrowd the chicken. Doing so will cool the oil temperature down. It also allows you space between the pieces to flip the chicken over. Cook each side for about four to six minutes, or when all sides have browned.

The chicken is almost ready to take up and drain/ Gin Lee

Once all sides of the chicken are cooked to a beautiful golden crisp, use tongs to pick up each piece. Drain any excess oil off and serve with your favorite side dishes.