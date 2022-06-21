Fixed IMS status not registered after updating to Android 12

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYw8Z_0gHK2JiQ00
Fixed IMS status not registered after updating to Android 12/Gin Lee

Fixed IMS status not registered after updating to Android 12

If "IMS STATUS NOT REGISTERED" is a situation that you have encountered on your phone, then this article may hopefully help you.

Recently, due to the 3G turn-off and the 5G switch, I purchased a 5G phone. It was working beautifully, well almost, until I did the Android 11 update & Android 12 update. After these two updates, my Smartphone, as well as my hubby's Smartphone, have basically been turned into two major dumb-phones.

As of recently, our phones only have internet data and sometimes text, but not calling (except using a third party calling app that uses data). When we try to call out, the message "end call" pops up immediately. When other people try to call us, their calls are directed straight to a voicemail recording. This problem didn't happen until sometime after we did the back to back updates to bump the systems up to Android 12.

When we first purchased our LG Velvet 5G phones, we did so on a whim, because at the time, they were the only 5G phones that we came across that were considered phablets, with a screen size of 6.8 inches (other than a Samsung). Even though I knew at the time that LG was shutting down (possibly already), I knew that it would be getting updated to Android 13 (eventually).

My first rodeo with the LG Velvet 5G (AT&T Unlocked Version) was that it wouldn't hook-up as a hotspot. At that time, I called Red Pocket Mobile and after an hour, the phone representatives still hadn't fixed the problem. So, I kept running codes, until finally I figured out that my APN wasn't configured for the hotspot. Once I changed it and added my APN TYPE to "default,mms,supl,fota,dun", the hotspot was fixed. (The APN TYPE has to be typed in exactly as I have written it, with no spaces in between the commas in order for it to work with Red Pocket Mobile.) Most mobile phone hotspots will hook-up automatically, without having to go through all these hoops. Since our phones were purchased unlocked, I had to manually add the APN for them to work on our mobile network.

What's IMS and why is it needed?

So, to dive into the world of IMS briefly. IMS was originally designed by the wireless standards body 3GPP, to gradually develop mobile networks beyond GSM. This is why the IMS registry is needed, to access multimedia and voice applications from wireless and wireline terminals. In other words, it's what allows you to dial out and receive calls and messages on your phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yacA2_0gHK2JiQ00
IMS status not registered after updating to Android 12/Gin Lee

After dialing the MMI code *#*#4636#*#*, you'll be directed to a testing partition in your Smartphone. The page on my LG Velvet 5G has two options to click on: phone information and usage statistics. Choose the one that gives phone information.

Once you've done that, go to the three dots on the right-hand side of the screen, click on that and then you will be directed to go down the list and check your IMS SERVICE STATUS.

This is where my phone showed me the message IMS STATUS NOT REGISTERED on my Smartphone. It also reads that my voice over LTE and voice over WIFI is unavailable.

IMS STATUS NOT REGISTERED means that your SIM card CAN NOT connect to your carrier's network. You may still be able to send and receive regular messages and have an internet connection (such as I did), or it may be vice-versa with calling, but not receiving any internet. In any case, it's a huge headache to say the least.

Below are a few things that "sometimes fix" the IMS STATUS. If you're needing the fix for an LG Velvet 5G unlocked phone, go down below to my notes. I have included the code that I used to fix two LG Velvet 5G phones. Both now have VoLTE.

Do a hard force reset on your phone. (On my Velvet 5G phone this can be done by pressing the power button, and the volume down button simultaneously.)

Turn airplane mode on and wait a few seconds before turning the airplane mode back off. This will reset the network signal.

Turn your phone off and take the sim card out of the slot. Wait about fifteen minutes or so before transferring the sim card back to your phone. Reboot your phone.

Select the right mobile network for your phone. You can do this by going into the settings app of your phone. Look for more networks, then click on mobile networks and select network mode. Now, look to make sure your phone is in the right mode. Most new phones will say LTE/4G/5G, etc. However, my phone doesn't have this option.

Check the APN and make sure that it's the right one for your carrier. From time to time, the APN will be updated for the phone carrier, but not automatically updated on your phone.

To check APN, go to your settings app, then to Network & Internet settings, click mobile networks, find APN (Access Point Names) and select that. Check to make sure the APN is on the correct mobile provider and make sure that the APN settings are all filled out correctly. Sometimes, taking the sim card out of your phone and waiting a few minutes before placing it back in the phone will fix the APN settings automatically. To find what the phone's APN settings are supposed to be set at, Google APNs for your phone provider.

If all that still doesn't fix the IMS Status, try this step. On your dial pad type in the following code *#*#4636#*#*. Now tap on the three dots at the top of the screen (on the right-hand side). Select PHONE INFORMATION and scroll down to run a PING TEST (tap the ping test button). Next, click on TURN RADIO OFF and restart your phone. (Some phones will turn off on their own after doing this.) My phone will automatically turn the radio button back on. You can also change your preferred network type in the line above the radio toggle.

If all else fails, check to make sure that the network provider isn't having any temporary outages.

Get a hold of your mobile carrier, because your issue may not be with your phone, but through them on their systems.

And the very last option (unless you have a LG Velvet 5G) is to backup your phone, and do a factory reset. Doing a factory reset will lose any updates, apps, and files such as photos, videos, music, and documents. So make sure that you backup everything on your phone before clicking on the FACTORY RESET.

The factory reset option can be found in the settings app, under Systems. Find the Restart & Reset option then proceed.

Note:

These are all steps that I have successfully done to fix several issues that I have had with different phones. The code #*462633*#900# fixed all of my issues with our LG Velvet 5G phones. You'll find the IMS settings page within a long line of additional settings that you'll be able to tweak. The IMS source can be fixed within THE FIELD TEST. Just click on it and you'll be taken to the page for IMS settings. Click on it and proceed. As stated before my is unlocked, so this option may not work for locked LG phones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LM2s2_0gHK2JiQ00
Fixed IMS status not registered after updating to Android 12/ VoLTE 5G is now working/Gin Lee

Note that you can see (at the top of the screenshot) that I have fixed the problems and now have VoLTE.

DISCLAIMER:

Doing this hidden menu code may void the warranty on your phone. So proceed only if you're tech savvy, please take every precaution of entering this hidden menu code on your dial pad. I am not responsible for anything that you may delete or mess up on your phone.

References:

Contini, E. (2018, September 20). How to be sure that the tethering is done using the proper APN (e.g. a private employee APN). Enzo Contini Blog. https://enzocontini.blog/2016/08/23/how-to-be-sure-that-the-tethering-is-done-on-the-proper-apn-e-g-on-a-private-employee-apn/

Angolluan, P. (2022, March 2). 15 Android Secret Security Codes You Need to Know - Make Tech Easier. Make Tech Easier. https://www.maketecheasier.com/android-ussd-secret-security-codes/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

It is within my mission to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content will be written about a large variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor, I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because, as circumstances have it, I do live in an extraordinarily rural area, of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say! Addressing the rudeness in the room (in a way of speaking). Rudeness and hatefulness is why I turn the comments off on the articles in which I write. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking, and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. I don't have the comments turned off because I can't handle ill manners. I turn them off because I do have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Sometimes I get busy and I don't get to turn off the comment notifications until a few hours have passed. This is why sometimes a few comments squeak through. I apologize to those of you who generally are very sweet and I also apologize to my followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. I hope that as my followers, you'll be understanding of the measures that I have to take. Please be kind to one another.

Hickory Ridge, AR
7687 followers

More from Gin Lee

Hickory Ridge, AR

Growing vining peach plants

Curiosity hit me when I first came across vining peach seeds because peaches are among one of my favorite fruits. However, I was sorta let down when I saw that vining peaches honestly aren't peaches at all. So what are they really? Today I will try answering this question for y'all.

Read full story

Chicken tenderloins breaded in dry milk gravy mix

Chicken tenderloins breaded in dry milk gravy mix/Gin Lee. If you enjoy eating tender, juicy, and crunchy (on the outside) chicken tenderloins, then this is a must-try recipe. The breading for the tenderloins is a perfectly seasoned homemade dry milk gravy mix. The flavor of milk gravy and chicken combinations are simply delicious.

Read full story
Alaska State

Alaska Raceway Park

In my latest interview with Christina Rasmussen,a resident of Eagle River, Alaska, while chit-chatting, we conversed back and forth about the Alaska Raceway Park, located in Butte, Alaska. She stated that her boyfriend Charles' friend races at the racing complex.

Read full story

Bean & cheese tortilla roll-ups

If you love bean burritos, then here's a recipe for you to sink your teeth into!. Today I will walk you through the instructions on how I slowly cook pinto beans, make refried beans, followed by my recipe for the bean & cheese tortilla roll-ups.

Read full story
4 comments

Canning pickled peppers

Pickled peppers are a classic condiment for any type of sandwich, and they taste so delicious when used in various ways. The canned pepper recipe that I'm sharing today is one that has been passed down in my family from generation to generation.

Read full story
2 comments

Growing ornamental tobacco in containers

Ornamental tobacco grows really well inside containers. No, you can't eat this ornamental plant. But you can grow it just for its beautiful green foliage around fence areas, landscaping, and in gardens. However, I am growing mine in containers.

Read full story
1 comments

Long-term water storage and water purifying

Why should we store water for long-term use? If the energy grid should ever go down, the municipal water will also shut down, unless the location where you live has some type of backup system.

Read full story

Pita pizza bites

These pizza bites are a perfect snack time favorite at my house. They're really easy to prepare and they disappear as soon as I make them. This delicious snack is so utterly fast to prepare. It takes maybe five minutes to make, and most of that time is getting the ingredients out of the food pantry.

Read full story

Microwavable spaghetti in cheesy meat sauce

Microwavable spaghetti in cheesy meat sauce/Gin Lee. With the extreme heat that we're having in Arkansas right now, I am trying to conserve energy and not heat my home up while cooking. So today I made a huge bowl of yummy thick spaghetti in my microwave oven for twenty-six minutes.

Read full story

Homemade peppered pork jerky

Here’s how you can make homemade peppered pork jerky using your dehydrator. It will take you just a few hours, and it will come out very delicious. First, I sliced and marinated the meat. Then I pre-cooked the pork until it was at an internal temperature of 160-165 degrees F. This isn't a step that has to be done if your dehydrator has the higher settings to dehydrate meat safely when making pork or beef jerky. However, I do this step just to ensure that any and all bacteria in the meat are killed. Plus, today I made this jerky out of a Boston butt. So precooking it also helped with cooking some excess fat out of the meat first, before dehydrating it.

Read full story

Baked BBQ chicken breast

Oven baked BBQ chicken is fairly simple to make and while it doesn't have the charred grill marks, it's still pretty dang delicious. It was too hot to grill outside over the weekend, with the heat index being 115 (in my area). However, I was determined to make BBQ chicken. Since I was cooking several pounds of chicken breast, I decided to BBQ them in the oven, instead of using my indoor grill.

Read full story

Homemade chocolate buttery caramel dessert

Homemade chocolate buttery caramel dessert/Gin Lee. If the prices at the stores have you down in the dumps, maybe this recipe will turn your frown back around. This is a gooey layered dessert that could be classified as a type of candy. It's extremely rich but tastes delicious with the layers of buttery caramel and marshmallow chocolate.

Read full story

Budget friendly, turkey burger and milk gravy meal

Budget friendly, turkey burger and milk gravy meal/Gin Lee. Budget friendly, turkey burger and milk gravy meal. As prices get higher, your wallets may be getting lighter, but you can still make a good family meal on a budget. Today I will be demonstrating how to use ground turkey.

Read full story
Arkansas State

Growing organic Methley plums in Arkansas

Living in the south, Japanese plum trees are one of the best options when considering planting plum trees. Although European plum trees will do well in both northern and southern states.

Read full story
Eastland, TX

Vintage Horton head vase produced by Horton's Ceramics of Eastland, Texas

Vintage Horton head vase produced by Horton's Ceramics of Eastland, Texas/ Blonde cover girl head vase/Gin Lee. Vintage Horton head vase produced by Horton's Ceramics of Eastland, Texas.

Read full story

Homemade caramel sauce

Caramel sauce can be used for various different desserts. It's delicious when served over a hot fudge sundae and tastes wonderful drizzled over chocolate cake. It's delightfully yummy when it's added to lattes and other coffee flavors. I also like drizzling the caramel sauce over waffles and pancakes for a pleasantly sweet treat at breakfast.

Read full story

Air drying herbs, seeds, and nuts

Air drying foods is certainly not a new concept. It's been used for decades to store food safely. It's a simple, cost efficient way of preserving food for long-term shelf life.

Read full story

Bisquick apple cobbler

Do you like apple cobbler? If so, I have a treat just for you today. This Bisquick apple cobbler tastes delicious made with any type of apples, so use whichever kind that's your favorite. My recipe makes a 9x13 size deep dish pan of apple gooeyness. Although the cobbler is rather easy to prepare, it does take a while to bake.

Read full story
2 comments

Lemon balm tea

Lemon balm is one of my favorite herbs for growing in my indoor and outdoor gardens. Lemon balm is, in fact, classified as being part of the mint family, and it makes a perfect cup of tea. In today's article, I will be sharing how I make herbal tea using lemon balm in three different ways.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy