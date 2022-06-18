Canning pickled peppers

Gin Lee


Pickled peppers are a classic condiment for any type of sandwich, and they taste so delicious when used in various ways. The canned pepper recipe that I'm sharing today is one that has been passed down in my family from generation to generation.

You will need a water-bath canner, and some other canning supplies. I used quart jars when I made my peppers and I had to triple the recipe because I had so many peppers. Normally, pint jars would be used.

Ingredients:

  • 6 pounds of peppers
  • 4-6 cloves of garlic
  • 1 large onion diced
  • 1-½ teaspoons of pickling spice (for each jar)
  • 8 cups of white vinegar
  • 4 cups of water (for the jars; plus extra water for the water bath canner)

Instructions:

Before water-bath canning, clean the jars and lids with warm soapy water.

To prepare the water bath canner; place the canner on the stove. Place a wire canning rack into the canner. Add the jars to the water-bath canner. Then add enough water to cover the jars with water. Bring the water to a boil; boil for about ten minutes. This will sterilize the jars.

While you're waiting for the water to boil, clean your peppers and take the seeds out of them. Then chop off the stems and slice the peppers into pieces. Set aside.

Dice the onion and mince the garlic. Set aside.

Next, let's make the brine by combining the vinegar, water, garlic, and diced onion in a medium-large pan. Bring the brine to a boil. Once the mixture starts to boil, reduce heat to a low simmer. Then simmer for five minutes. Remove the pan from the burner.

Now, remove the jars from the canner, using a canning jar lifter. (Pour the hot water out of the jars back into the canner.)

Fill the jars with the peppers; pack each jar tightly. Ladle the brine over the peppers. Leave ½ inch headspace in each jar, then add the pickle seasoning to each jar. Use a de-bubbler (or some other type of utensil) to remove all the trapped air in each jar. Add more brine if needed.

Wipe the rim of the jars with a clean cloth. Next, place the lids on the jars and screw on the ring bands. Transfer the jars back into the canner. Note: The water should be boiling when processing the jars. Process the jars of peppers for about ten to fifteen minutes, turn off the burner. Leave the jars in the water for an added five minutes.

Using a canning jar lifter, move the jars of peppers onto a towel; allowing them to cool and set for about twenty-four hours. All the lids should be sealed. If any of the jars pop back up when you push on the centers of the lids, process again with a new lid.

Once that's all completed; date the jars, and store in a dark cool pantry, or root cellar.

