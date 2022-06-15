Pita pizza bites/ Gin Lee

Pita pizza bites

These pizza bites are a perfect snack time favorite at my house. They're really easy to prepare and they disappear as soon as I make them.

This delicious snack is so utterly fast to prepare. It takes maybe five minutes to make, and most of that time is getting the ingredients out of the food pantry.

Pita pizza bites/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

1-7-ounce package of mini bite-sized pita bites Joseph

1-6-ounce package of sliced pepperoni

1 package of thin salami slices (I used Boars Head uncured thin salami slices )

) About a ½ cup of shredded garlic cheese

Instructions:

Lay the bite-sized pita bites flat on a microwavable plate or platter, add two pepperoni slices on each mini pita.

Now, fold one slice of the salami on the tops to each mini pita bite. Then add about four pepperoni slices on top of each of the salami slices.

Next, sprinkle the top of the pepperoni slices with the shredded cheese. Transfer the plate to the microwave, heat up the pita snacks for about thirty seconds, or until the cheese is fully melted.

Serve and enjoy!

Notes:

When I first made these, I originally thought about adding pizza sauce over the pita bites, but then I decided that would be too messy. After-all, not all pizzas have sauce.

There is one thing that I wish I had done differently. Instead of using coarse shredded cheese on these pita pizza bites today, I should have used finely shredded cheese. Because of course shredded cheese was a little messier to use.