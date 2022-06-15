Pita pizza bites

Gin Lee

Pita pizza bites

These pizza bites are a perfect snack time favorite at my house. They're really easy to prepare and they disappear as soon as I make them.

This delicious snack is so utterly fast to prepare. It takes maybe five minutes to make, and most of that time is getting the ingredients out of the food pantry.

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Lay the bite-sized pita bites flat on a microwavable plate or platter, add two pepperoni slices on each mini pita.

Now, fold one slice of the salami on the tops to each mini pita bite. Then add about four pepperoni slices on top of each of the salami slices.

Next, sprinkle the top of the pepperoni slices with the shredded cheese. Transfer the plate to the microwave, heat up the pita snacks for about thirty seconds, or until the cheese is fully melted.

Serve and enjoy!

Notes:

When I first made these, I originally thought about adding pizza sauce over the pita bites, but then I decided that would be too messy. After-all, not all pizzas have sauce.

There is one thing that I wish I had done differently. Instead of using coarse shredded cheese on these pita pizza bites today, I should have used finely shredded cheese. Because of course shredded cheese was a little messier to use.

Published by

It is within my mission, to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content material in which will be written about a mass variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because as circumstances have it I do live in an extraordinarily rural area; of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened, and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say!

