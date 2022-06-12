Homemade chocolate buttery caramel dessert/ Gin Lee

If the prices at the stores have you down in the dumps, maybe this recipe will turn your frown back around.

This is a gooey layered dessert that could be classified as a type of candy. It's extremely rich but tastes delicious with the layers of buttery caramel and marshmallow chocolate.

Ingredients:

Making the caramel layer/ Gin Lee

¾ cup of water

2 cups of Splenda (or sugar)

12 tablespoons of butter

1 cup of heavy cream

Making caramel/ Splenda and water/ Gin Lee

Instructions:

Add the water to a large saucepan, add the Splenda (or sugar). At this point, do not stir. Melt the Splenda (or sugar) on medium-high heat. Shake (or swirl) the pan from side to side to prevent the sugar from burning.

Bringing the Splenda and water to a boil/ Gin Lee

Once the Splenda (or sugar) is no longer grainy and it has turned an amber brown color, lower the heat, and add the butter, then finish cooking the caramel for another six to eight minutes.

Making caramel/ Gin Lee

When the candy thermometer reads 245-250 degrees F or, after about twenty-one minutes, take the pan off the burner and slowly add in the heavy cream. Using a whisk, combine well.

Notes: if you are having trouble getting the caramel to thicken, add a tablespoon of cornstarch or self-rising flour to the pan and whisk until it's incorporated well.

If you don't have a food thermometer:

Do the candy test, drop a drip of the caramel syrup into a cup of water. If the syrup forms into a ball, then loses its shape once it's pressed, it's at the firm ball stage. This is exactly how you want the caramel to be.

Adding the caramel to a well-buttered pan/ Gin Lee

Pour the caramel into a well-buttered square pan and allow the caramel to cool completely.

Set aside to finish making the chocolate layer.

To make the chocolate layer, you'll need the following ingredients:

one pound (16-ounces) of chocolate chips

two tablespoons of butter

1-14-ounce condensed milk

1 tablespoon of butter

1-7-ounce container of marshmallow fluff, or marshmallow cream

1 cup of slithered almonds (optional)

Melt the chocolate slowly on a double broiler, or in a microwavable bowl. Microwave for about three minutes, but stir every thirty seconds. I used the double broiler method this time and I think that this method works the best.

Next, add in the butter, condensed milk, marshmallow fluff, slithered almonds, and stir well.

When the chocolate mixture is blended well, use a spatula to transfer it over the top of the caramel layer. Then place the dessert in the refrigerator to set up.

It is best to allow the dessert to set up overnight. But it usually sets up in about two to three hours.

When the dessert has completely set up, use a wet knife (dipped in water) and cut the dessert into squares.

Homemade chocolate buttery caramel dessert/ Gin Lee

Before serving, flip each square over, so that the buttery caramel side is facing upwards.

Store in the refrigerator.

Notes:

This dessert is extremely rich, so I cut it into smaller sized squares.