Budget friendly, turkey burger and milk gravy meal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAALx_0g7lpOwT00
As prices get higher, your wallets may be getting lighter, but you can still make a good family meal on a budget. Today I will be demonstrating how to use ground turkey.

When I purchase groceries, I often pick up a few extra rolls of ground turkey, because it's cheaper than other meats. Generally, you can use ground turkey in almost any recipe that calls for ground beef. If seasoned right, after ground turkey has been cooked properly; it can come close to tasting like cooked ground beef.

Being budget friendly is key to this meal.

Ingredients:

  • 1 small roll of ground turkey
  • 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt
  • 1 teaspoon of black ground pepper
  • ½ teaspoon of onion powder or flakes
  • ½ teaspoon of minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika
  • 1 tablespoon of cooking oil or water for the skillet

For the creamed potatoes

  • 4-5 potatoes
  • About 2 quarts of water to boil the potatoes in
  • ¼ cup of milk
  • 2-4 tablespoons of butter
  • 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt
  • 1 teaspoon of ground black pepper

For the milk gravy

  • 2 cups of milk (any kind)
  • ¼ cup of self-rising flour tablespoons
  • 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt
  • 2 teaspoons of ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup of canola oil, or butter

For extra side dish

  • 1-15-ounce can of sweet corn

Instructions for the ground turkey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rl0Dy_0g7lpOwT00
Cutting the ground turkey into six portions/Gin Lee

Slice the roll of turkey so that you come out with six uniform pieces. Then, with the palm of your hand, flatten each piece into a thinner burger shaped size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XVDzN_0g7lpOwT00
Seasoning ground turkey in skillet/Gin Lee

Mix the seasonings together in a spice bowl, then sprinkle them on both sides of the meat.

Add the oil, or water to the skillet, heat on medium-high, then place the raw turkey burgers into the skillet. Brown the bottoms of the meat, then flip the burgers over and cook until they are well done. I cook mine for about six minutes per side. So that totals twelve minutes of actual cooking time.

Instructions for homemade creamed potatoes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HsYKV_0g7lpOwT00
Buttery creamed potatoes/Gin Lee

Wash and peel the potatoes; then chop them up. Add them to a medium pan, with enough water to cover them. Boil the potatoes for about twenty-five minutes on medium-high.

When the potatoes are cooked, they should be fork tender. Add the butter, seasonings, and milk; beat the potatoes with a mixer until they're smooth and creamy.

Instructions for milk gravy:

In a large skillet, add the canola oil and flour. Stir until the flour is incorporated well with the oil. Add the ground black pepper and seasoning salt. Cook the flour for a minute.

Slowly add the milk to the flour mixture, and stir constantly. Cook until the milk gravy has thickened to the consistency that you like.

A trick that I do to keep the gravy from getting lumps:

While adding the flour in with the oil, add a tablespoon or so of milk, stir really well. Then cook the flour for a minute. I then take the skillet off the burner while pouring the rest of the milk slowly in, while stirring constantly. Then I place the skillet back over the burner and finish cooking the gravy.

Serving the meal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMvX4_0g7lpOwT00
Making a hole in the center of a serving of creamed potatoes for gravy/Gin Lee

On each plate, add a humping spoonful of creamed potatoes. Using a fork or spoon, make a hole in the center of the creamed potatoes. Next, add a spoonful of gravy inside the center hole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzZ1x_0g7lpOwT00
Adding milk gravy over the creamed potatoes/Gin Lee

Place the cooked turkey burgers on the plate; drizzle gravy over the tops of each burger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCpjF_0g7lpOwT00
Add a large spoonful of corn as an extra side dish. Then serve.

Notes:

I served sweet corn with this meal simply because it's what I like paired with creamed potatoes and gravy, but any side would go well with this meal.

