Homemade caramel sauce

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBfEg_0g5Wi9T300
Homemade caramel sauce/Gin Lee

Homemade caramel sauce

Caramel sauce can be used for various different desserts. It's delicious when served over a hot fudge sundae and tastes wonderful drizzled over chocolate cake. It's delightfully yummy when it's added to lattes and other coffee flavors. I also like drizzling the caramel sauce over waffles and pancakes for a pleasantly sweet treat at breakfast.

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup (12 tablespoons) of water
  • 2 cups of Splenda (or sugar)
  • 12 tablespoons of butter
  • 1 cup of evaporated milk
  • 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon of salt

Instructions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0MXP_0g5Wi9T300
First step in making homemade caramel sauce/ Splenda and water cooking/Gin Lee

Add the water to a large saucepan, add the Splenda (or sugar). At this point, do not stir. Melt the Splenda (or sugar) on medium-high heat. Shake (or swirl) the pan from side to side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFVIJ_0g5Wi9T300
The caramel is beginning to change colors at this point/Gin Lee

Note:

If using Splenda, watch over it, because it melts faster than sugar.

Once the Splenda (or sugar) is fully melted and it has turned a copper color, lower the heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WuhIH_0g5Wi9T300
Adding the butter and heavy cream into the caramel sauce/Gin Lee

Add the butter, then finish cooking the caramel sauce. When the candy thermometer reads 350 degrees F, take the pan off the burner and slowly add in the evaporated milk. Using a whisk, combine well. Next, stir in the vanilla extract and salt; combine well.

Allow the caramel sauce to cool, then pour it into a jar. Store in the refrigerator; use the sauce on desserts, stirred in drinks such as coffee, milkshakes, served on breakfast waffles and pancakes, cheesecakes, drizzled on oatmeal, and the sauce even tastes yummy when drizzled on fruit.

Notes:

The caramel sauce can be frozen and will keep for three-four months. It will keep in the refrigerator for close to one month, and a few days (meaning 2-3 days) if left out on the counter. But for the best quality, I store my caramel sauce inside glass jars and keep mine in the refrigerator.

You can use heavy cream, condensed milk, almond milk, soy milk, and any other type of milk in place of the evaporated milk if you prefer. I have used all of these types of milk while making caramel sauce, and each work.

You can also make a version of caramel sauce with just water and Splenda (or sugar). Just use two parts Splenda (or sugar) to one part water and cook it basically in the same manner as my above recipe. Add butter and the extract flavoring of your choice.

