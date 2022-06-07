Bisquick apple cobbler/ Gin Lee

Bisquick apple cobbler

Do you like apple cobbler? If so, I have a treat just for you today. This Bisquick apple cobbler tastes delicious made with any type of apples, so use whichever kind that's your favorite. My recipe makes a 9x13 size deep dish pan of apple gooeyness. Although the cobbler is rather easy to prepare, it does take a while to bake.

Placing foil underneath the dish of apple cobbler before baking the cobbler/ Gin Lee

I lay a sheet of aluminum foil down in my oven underneath the cobbler to prevent spillages. Once the Bisquick starts to rise and the filling begins to get all bubbly, usually a small amount of the filling will bubble over the side of the dish. I prefer catching the gooey sweet mess on the sheet of foil versus having to clean my oven.

Bisquick apple cobbler/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

10-12 apples, peeled and diced

½ teaspoon of nutmeg

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 ½ cups of Splenda or sugar

1 tablespoon of cornstarch

1 tablespoon of sugar-free maple syrup

3 cups of Bisquick baking mix

2 cups of milk

2 tablespoons of water to cook the apples in

2 tablespoons of melted butter (optional)

Cooking the apple mixture/ Gin Lee

Instructions:

Place the peeled, diced apples and two tablespoons of water into a microwavable bowl. Cook for three minutes, cook longer if necessary. Use a toothpick every minute to check for doneness.

Next, combine the sweetener with the nutmeg, cinnamon, cornstarch, and maple syrup. Then toss the apples into the mixture.

Making the batter/ Gin Lee

In a separate bowl, add the Bisquick and milk together. Combine the two well.

Next, lightly grease a 9x13 glass dish. Pour the Bisquick batter into the pan, and then layer in the apple mixture.

Baking the Bisquick apple cobbler/ Gin Lee

Bake the cobbler in a 375 degree F oven for forty to fifty-five minutes. The top of the cobbler should be golden crisp and the fruit mixture should be bubbly.

Next, brush the melted butter over the top of the apple cobbler. Allow the cobbler to sit for about fifteen minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped topping.

Notes:

Any type of apples can be used in the recipe. I often use granny smith apples, but I also like using red delicious apples, and sometimes I will use a combination of those two, along with golden delicious apples.

Sometimes I will also add a jar of applesauce to stir in with the apples and Splenda mixture, right before I layer the sweetened fruit mixture to the Bisquick batter.