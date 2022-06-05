Growing lemon balm in containers/ Gin Lee

Growing lemon balm in containers

Lemon Balm makes not only a wonderful cup of lemon-flavored tea. It's also very nice to use in different types of salads, as well as being a great herb to use, when cooking fish, poultry, pork and even beef.

Lemon balm can be easily grown, and it does grow extremely fast inside containers or outside in gardens. It's a hardy herb, and it withstands hot temperatures very well. Once planted, it will keep growing because it's a perennial.

Before I go into details on how I grow lemon balm in containers, allow me to go back to the beginning of when I first began to grow the herb in my outdoor gardens. I promise there's a good reason for this.

I began growing lemon balm over fifteen years ago when a kind elderly lady gave me a few seedling plants. At that time, I knew very little about the herb. I merely knew that you could eat it and that it tasted very similar to lemons. So I was excited to plant the seedlings in my garden and try my luck with growing it.

The following spring, I looked out to find all this new growth of lemon balm popping up everywhere, and when I say everywhere, I am not exaggerating. It was literally coming up in pathways, grassy areas, and inside the whole garden area. Just like that, it had become invasive.

I had so much of the stuff growing that I started pulling it up and throwing it in my compost bin. However, I soon realized that it wasn't the roots that were causing the plant to be invasive, but instead it was seeds from the plant that were creating my problem. So I began pulling the plants up and transplanting them in containers and pruning them.

As time went on, of course, I learned a lot about lemon balm from personal trials and errors. That's the reason why I wanted to write this article today, so that I could share my experiences, good and bad, with you.

The best way to stop lemon balm plants from spreading and becoming a huge nuisance in the garden is to thin them out and prune them regularly, before they ever have the chance to seed. If I had known that in advance, it would have saved me a ton of time and aggravations. But you live and learn from mistakes and experiences.

Lemon balm herb/ Gin Lee

Planting lemon balm in containers

Plant the lemon balm seeds in moist soil ¼ inch deep about two inches apart in containers. Spray water on the soil surface daily, but do not over water.

The seeds generally take anywhere from a week to two weeks to germinate. Do not add a dome covering over the seeds, they need to receive full light to germinate. Keep the sown seeds in a warm environment.

Once the plants become big enough, thin them out and transplant two plants to every one container.

Prune the plants when they reach six-eight inches tall. Dehydrate the clippings to use later on for making herbal tea and seasoning food.

Lemon balm can survive in winters, even through heavy frost, sleet, and snow. The herb can withstand temperatures to negative twenty degrees.

Notes:

If you want a great edible ground cover, by all means you can grow lemon balm in your yard fairly easily, if you sow it heavily enough. I transplanted some of mine to go around the landscaping of my home, and it smells amazing when I open my windows.

For anyone who doesn't have a green thumb, I believe that this would be the perfect herb for you. Once lemon balm is planted, it's very eager to multiply on its own.