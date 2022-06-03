Chocolaty chip fudge cookies from cake mix/ Gin Lee

Chocolaty chip fudge cookies from cake mix

Today's my baking day, and I am making chocolate fudge cookies with dark chocolate chips and a chocolate fudge cake with homemade sugar-free buttercream & cookie frosting. I made both recipes eggless and used applesauce as an egg substitute. For those of you who prefer using eggs, I will share the amounts of both in the list of ingredients. Use either-or, but not both.

Due to the rising costs of inflation and eggs being hard to come by (in some locations) I wanted to share the way I make delicious sweet treats eggless and show you how they turn out.

With this recipe, I made a baker's dozen (13) of chocolaty chip fudge cookies. As you can see they are jumbo-sized, so if you want to make them smaller, use a smaller spoon to dip the batter out.

Chocolaty chip fudge cookies from cake mix/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

1 box of chocolate cake mix (I used Betty Cracker chocolate fudge)

½ cup of unsweetened applesauce or 2 eggs

¼ cup of canola oil if you're using applesauce, or ½ cup of canola oil if you're using eggs

1-½ cup of dark chocolate chips (For this recipe my preferred brand of dark chocolate chips is Enjoy Life)

Enjoy Life dark chocolate morsels/ Gin Lee

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, add the cake mix, with the applesauce (or eggs), and the oil. Mix until combined. Then stir in the dark chocolate chips.

Lightly spray cooking oil on my pan before placing the cookie batter on it.

I used a large dinner spoon to add heaping spoonfuls of the cookie batter to my prepared pans. Then I transferred the pans to a 450 degree F oven, and I baked the cookies for about twelve minutes total.

Once the cookies were baked, I then set them on wire cooling racks to cool completely, then I transferred the cookies to an airtight container.

Notes:

For square cookies, transfer the cookie batter to a prepared rectangular pan and bake. Once the batter has cooked, and cooled completely, cut them into squares. Then store them in a container.

The only difference that I see when making my cookies with applesauce is that they make a slightly thinner cookie than when I make the recipe with eggs. When the cookies are baked, you can't taste the applesauce. The flavor tastes chocolaty, and the cookies are filled with gooey dark chocolate chips.