Mini Mexican pizza on NAAN original flatbread/ Gin Lee

Mini Mexican pizza on NAAN original flatbread

These little mini Mexican pizzas are actually really filling, so don't let their size fool you!

I used mini flatbread for my recipe today, because it makes perfect mini pizzas. The flatbread is soft, but yet thick enough that the pizzas don't fall apart. You can fold them in half, and pick them up to eat, or slice them with a pizza cutter so that they're not quite as messy. You'll find that whichever way you choose to eat them, they're delicious.

Ingredients:

1 package of Stonefire mini NAAN original flatbread

½ pound of ground beef

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper

1 small white onion

1 can of refried beans

1 cup of white American garlic cheese or Mexican cheese

1 teaspoon of canola oil

Preparing mini flatbread Mexican pizzas Gin Lee

Instructions:

In a skillet, add the cooking oil, allowing it to get hot on medium heat. Then add the diced onion. Cook until the onion is translucent.

Now, add the ground beef and seasonings to the skillet with the onions. Stir well. Cook the ground beef until it's well done.

Next, add the refried beans in with the seasoned meat mixture, stir until the ingredients are incorporated. Turn the burner off.

Lay the mini NAAN flatbread down on a baking sheet, then add heaping spoonfuls of the meat mixture to each one. Spread the mixture out evenly to the edges of the flatbread, then sprinkle on the cheese.

Transfer the pan to a 450 degree F oven, and cook just until the cheese has melted.

Serve and enjoy!

Notes:

Add any additional toppings, such as black olives, cilantro, chives, etc.

If you can't find flatbread to purchase, use pre-made pizza crust, or flour tortillas as a substitute.