Mini Mexican pizza on NAAN original flatbread

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfHpR_0fycXim100
Mini Mexican pizza on NAAN original flatbread/Gin Lee

Mini Mexican pizza on NAAN original flatbread

These little mini Mexican pizzas are actually really filling, so don't let their size fool you!

I used mini flatbread for my recipe today, because it makes perfect mini pizzas. The flatbread is soft, but yet thick enough that the pizzas don't fall apart. You can fold them in half, and pick them up to eat, or slice them with a pizza cutter so that they're not quite as messy. You'll find that whichever way you choose to eat them, they're delicious.

Ingredients:

  • 1 package of Stonefire mini NAAN original flatbread
  • ½ pound of ground beef
  • 1 teaspoon of cumin
  • 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika
  • ½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper
  • 1 small white onion
  • 1 can of refried beans
  • 1 cup of white American garlic cheese or Mexican cheese
  • 1 teaspoon of canola oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5Ksm_0fycXim100
Preparing mini flatbread Mexican pizzasGin Lee

Instructions:

In a skillet, add the cooking oil, allowing it to get hot on medium heat. Then add the diced onion. Cook until the onion is translucent.

Now, add the ground beef and seasonings to the skillet with the onions. Stir well. Cook the ground beef until it's well done.

Next, add the refried beans in with the seasoned meat mixture, stir until the ingredients are incorporated. Turn the burner off.

Lay the mini NAAN flatbread down on a baking sheet, then add heaping spoonfuls of the meat mixture to each one. Spread the mixture out evenly to the edges of the flatbread, then sprinkle on the cheese.

Transfer the pan to a 450 degree F oven, and cook just until the cheese has melted.

Serve and enjoy!

Notes:

Add any additional toppings, such as black olives, cilantro, chives, etc.

If you can't find flatbread to purchase, use pre-made pizza crust, or flour tortillas as a substitute.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

It is within my mission, to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content material in which will be written about a mass variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because as circumstances have it I do live in an extraordinarily rural area; of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened, and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say!

Hickory Ridge, AR
7098 followers

More from Gin Lee

Homemade chicken and sweet pea dog/cat chow

Homemade chicken and sweet pea dog/cat chow/Gin Lee. Today, I am making homemade pet food that can be fed to both felines and pooches. I used grits in this batch of pet food, although I normally use oatmeal. Oatmeal is more suitable because grits are more of a filler. So the healthier option is to use oatmeal. Both aids as a glue to bind the pet food together and both can be fed to cats and dogs. However, grits should only be used in moderation. Pets love them, but since they are a filler, there's really no great nutritional value in them. However, for this recipe, I only used a small amount of grits, and a can of white chicken meat with the broth for the protein.

Read full story

Growing lemon balm in containers

Lemon Balm makes not only a wonderful cup of lemon-flavored tea. It's also very nice to use in different types of salads, as well as being a great herb to use, when cooking fish, poultry, pork and even beef.

Read full story

Homemade sweet potato dog chewy treats

Slicing sweet potatoes for chewy dog treats/Gin Lee. To make this dog treat recipe, you'll need sweet potatoes, a sharp knife, a dehydrator, and time. The hardest part is slicing the sweet potatoes. For this recipe, I do not peel the potatoes, because the peels have so much goodness in them for my fur baby. Contrary to some beliefs, the skin of sweet potatoes is not poisonous.

Read full story
1 comments

Chocolaty chip fudge cookies from cake mix

Chocolaty chip fudge cookies from cake mix/Gin Lee. Today's my baking day, and I am making chocolate fudge cookies with dark chocolate chips and a chocolate fudge cake with homemade sugar-free buttercream & cookie frosting. I made both recipes eggless and used applesauce as an egg substitute. For those of you who prefer using eggs, I will share the amounts of both in the list of ingredients. Use either-or, but not both.

Read full story
Palmer, AK

Hatcher's Pass, a mountain range near Wasilla, Willow, and Palmer, Alaska

Hatcher's Pass, a mountain range near Wasilla, Willow, and Palmer, Alaska/Christina Rasmussen. Hatcher's Pass, a mountain range near Wasilla, Willow, and Palmer, Alaska. Hatcher's Pass is a picturesque fifty mile mountain range located near Wasilla and Palmer, Alaska. It is a southwestern pass through part of the Talkeetna Mountains, in Alaska. The mountain has a rich history of gold prospecting, claims and active mining, and was named after Robert Hatcher, who was a gold miner.

Read full story

Sugarless buttercream frosting

Making sugar-free powdered sugar/ making sugar-free buttercream frosting/Gin Lee. Today was my baking day and my cake wouldn't have been complete without this delicious sugar-free buttercream frosting. I never use store purchased powdered sugar. Instead, I make it homemade with Splenda. So today I will walk you through how I make sugarless powdered sugar, followed by my homemade sugar-free buttercream frosting recipe.

Read full story

Making homemade dry milk gravy mix

This dry gravy mix is great to have on hand for breakfast, brunch, or any other meal time. The one thing that I like about making the dry gravy mix is that when I get ready to make gravy, everything needed to make it is already pretty much prepared. All that's needed to finish making the milk gravy is oil and water.

Read full story

Talkeetna, Alaska

Talkeetna, Alaska, is located one hundred and fifteen miles north of Anchorage in the Mat-Su Valley. If you would like to take a step back in time, Talkeetna is the place that you'd likely want to venture off to. The population was 1,055 in the census of 2020.

Read full story

Microwavable weeknight meals, pasta, and meatballs

Microwavable weeknight meals, pasta, and meatballs/Gin Lee. Microwavable weeknight meals, pasta, and meatballs. This microwavable recipe is so simple to make and takes mere minutes to prepare a delicious meal that you and your family can enjoy.

Read full story
1 comments

Growing basil in containers

Growing your own herbs doesn't require much space. In fact, even though I do have several types of gardens with various vegetables, fruits, and herbs growing, I still grow some of my herbs in containers inside my indoor greenhouses and even before I splurged to purchase my greenhouses, I grew herbs in indoor containers. The cost of seed packets is relatively a lot cheaper than purchasing seasonings from the grocery store. So for today's article I will be sharing how I grow basil in containers inside.

Read full story
1 comments

Westchester Lagoon, Anchorage, Alaska

Westchester Lagoon, Anchorage, Alaska /Christina Rasmussen. Westchester Lagoon is a well-loved spot for Alaskans, and even moose can be slighted year-round at the lagoon. The lagoon is about a fifteen minute walking distance from the heart of downtown Anchorage. Margaret Eagan Sullivan Park is located on the northwestern side of Westchester Lagoon, and the park spans near to ninety acres.

Read full story

Pan-seared top sirloin steak

Monday's Memorial Day and I normally always grill either on the Friday or Saturday of Memorial weekend. This year I decided to change it up and pan-sear some top sirloin steaks instead.

Read full story
1 comments

Alaska “The Last Frontier.”

The lookout point on Seward Highway in Alaska./Christina Rasmussen. Christina states; "The above photograph is from a lookout point on Seward Highway in Alaska. The Seward Highway takes you from Anchorage to Seward. This photo was taken after Beluga Point, which is a spot for whale watching."

Read full story
1 comments

Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets

Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets/Gin Lee. Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets. Growing fruits and vegetables upside down in hanging baskets doesn't only save on ground space, but also can be more beneficial to your plants while they grow.

Read full story
1 comments

A true southerner's supper

Roast beef, American fried potatoes, with black-eyed peas, and cornbread/Gin Lee. What did I make? Roast beef, American fried potatoes, with black-eyed peas, and yellow cornbread. It just can't get much more southern than that y'all!

Read full story
2 comments

Growing pecan trees from pecans

Is it possible to grow a pecan tree from a pecan nut? Yes, it most certainly is. This is how I have germinated many pecan seedlings. After all, it's how trees grow in nature without the help of any human source. In nature, the nuts drop to the ground, then when it rains, the seeds sprout, grow into saplings, and if left alone, the saplings grow into trees. It's not rocket science, although natural science is involved.

Read full story

Homemade vanilla pudding mix

I use this DIY dry vanilla pudding mix quite often, especially around the holidays when I'm making banana pudding, Boston banana cream pies, and various other desserts that require vanilla pudding.

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade mulberry jam

It's time to pick the mulberries again and to make some delicious fruity jam. The recipe for my mulberry jam doesn't require using pectin, and it's simple to make. On most occasions, I make my homemade jam using lemon juice, however today I used citric acid due to the fact that I ran out of fresh lemons. Using citric acid is perfectly fine when making preserves and it's often preferred because it's a natural preserver and enhances flavor.

Read full story

Preparing a bug-out bag

A bug-out bag is just another term used to describe an emergency backpack. Yes, everyone needs to have one on hand whether you store it in your vehicle, home closet, or storm shelter, etc. Your survival grab bag could make a big difference in your chance of surviving a number of countless natural disasters, as well as any other type of home emergencies.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy