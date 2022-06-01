Making homemade dry milk gravy mix/ Gin Lee

Making homemade dry milk gravy mix

This dry gravy mix is great to have on hand for breakfast, brunch, or any other meal time. The one thing that I like about making the dry gravy mix is that when I get ready to make gravy, everything needed to make it is already pretty much prepared. All that's needed to finish making the milk gravy is oil and water.

I like making this gravy mix in advance and keeping it stored in vacuum sealed jars. It's truly nice to have it already prepared, especially if you're wanting to make milk gravy for an early morning breakfast.

Storing the dry milk gravy mix in vacuum sealed jars/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup dry milk

1-2 tablespoons of ground black pepper

1 tablespoon of seasoning salt

Making homemade dry milk gravy mix/ Gin Lee

Instructions:

In a food processor, add all the ingredients and mix just until all the ingredients are incorporated well. Store in mason jars. For best shelf life, vacuum seal the jars.

Making gravy from the dry mix

Homemade milk gravy from dry gravy mix/ Gin Lee

To make the gravy mix, add two tablespoons of canola oil or other type of grease in a skillet, then add three tablespoons of the dry gravy mix, stir well, and cook for about two to three minutes.

Next, pour one cup of water into the skillet, stir and finish cooking until the gravy has thickened.

To make a larger pan of gravy, double the amount of cooking oil, gravy mix, and water.

Notes:

When making the mix into gravy, you can use milk instead of water. However, it's not necessary since the mix is made with powdered milk.

For a thicker and creamier gravy, use a can of milk instead of water. I prefer the brand of pet milk.

If you prefer different flavors of gravy. When making the mix, you can add a couple of teaspoons of onion powder, poultry seasoning, or beef flavored bouillon. Just add whichever you prefer while you're mixing the other ingredients together. Then make the gravy as per instructions.