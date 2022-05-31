Microwavable weeknight meals, pasta, and meatballs

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RtqsH_0fvrVM2r00
Microwavable weeknight meals, pasta, and meatballs/Gin Lee

Microwavable weeknight meals, pasta, and meatballs

This microwavable recipe is so simple to make and takes mere minutes to prepare a delicious meal that you and your family can enjoy.

I normally would make this recipe with Creamette pasta rings, short cut pasta for homemade spaghetti O's. However, I couldn't find them in stock upon making my purchases. So I opted to make the recipe using La Moderna elbow pasta instead. I changed the recipe's name due to the fact that I had to substitute the pasta rings for elbow pasta.

If you like Spaghetti O's then this is a recipe that I believe you're going to enjoy.

Ingredients:

Instructions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zquvV_0fvrVM2r00
Cooked elbow pasta/Gin Lee

First, add the elbow pasta in a microwavable dish, fill the bowl with hot water (just enough to cover the pasta). Microwave for about ten to twelve minutes. Stir after six minutes. Add extra water then if needed. Resume cooking. (When the pasta was fully cooked, I had zero water left to drain. If your bowl still has water in it after the pasta is cooked, drain the water off.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8oCp_0fvrVM2r00
Adding the sauce and cheese/Gin Lee

Add the sauce, and stir well. Then add the cheese and stir.

Next, heat the precooked meatballs up in a separate microwavable dish. (Since mine was frozen, it took a bit longer to heat them up.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSG2g_0fvrVM2r00
Microwavable weeknight meals, pasta, and meatballs/Gin Lee

Next, add the meatballs into the pasta and sauce mixture. Stir, then place the pasta dish back into the microwave for one to two minutes to reheat all the ingredients together.

Serve and enjoy!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

It is within my mission, to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content material in which will be written about a mass variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because as circumstances have it I do live in an extraordinarily rural area; of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened, and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say!

Hickory Ridge, AR
6944 followers

More from Gin Lee

Making homemade dry milk gravy mix

This dry gravy mix is great to have on hand for breakfast, brunch, or any other meal time. The one thing that I like about making the dry gravy mix is that when I get ready to make gravy, everything needed to make it is already pretty much prepared. All that's needed to finish making the milk gravy is oil and water.

Read full story

Talkeetna, Alaska

Talkeetna, Alaska, is located one hundred and fifteen miles north of Anchorage in the Mat-Su Valley. If you would like to take a step back in time, Talkeetna is the place that you'd likely want to venture off to. The population was 1,055 in the census of 2020.

Read full story

Growing basil in containers

Growing your own herbs doesn't require much space. In fact, even though I do have several types of gardens with various vegetables, fruits, and herbs growing, I still grow some of my herbs in containers inside my indoor greenhouses and even before I splurged to purchase my greenhouses, I grew herbs in indoor containers. The cost of seed packets is relatively a lot cheaper than purchasing seasonings from the grocery store. So for today's article I will be sharing how I grow basil in containers inside.

Read full story
1 comments

Westchester Lagoon, Anchorage, Alaska

Westchester Lagoon, Anchorage, Alaska /Christina Rasmussen. Westchester Lagoon is a well-loved spot for Alaskans, and even moose can be slighted year-round at the lagoon. The lagoon is about a fifteen minute walking distance from the heart of downtown Anchorage. Margaret Eagan Sullivan Park is located on the northwestern side of Westchester Lagoon, and the park spans near to ninety acres.

Read full story

Pan-seared top sirloin steak

Monday's Memorial Day and I normally always grill either on the Friday or Saturday of Memorial weekend. This year I decided to change it up and pan-sear some top sirloin steaks instead.

Read full story
1 comments

Alaska “The Last Frontier.”

The lookout point on Seward Highway in Alaska./Christina Rasmussen. Christina states; "The above photograph is from a lookout point on Seward Highway in Alaska. The Seward Highway takes you from Anchorage to Seward. This photo was taken after Beluga Point, which is a spot for whale watching."

Read full story
1 comments

Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets

Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets/Gin Lee. Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets. Growing fruits and vegetables upside down in hanging baskets doesn't only save on ground space, but also can be more beneficial to your plants while they grow.

Read full story
1 comments

A true southerner's supper

Roast beef, American fried potatoes, with black-eyed peas, and cornbread/Gin Lee. What did I make? Roast beef, American fried potatoes, with black-eyed peas, and yellow cornbread. It just can't get much more southern than that y'all!

Read full story
1 comments

Growing pecan trees from pecans

Is it possible to grow a pecan tree from a pecan nut? Yes, it most certainly is. This is how I have germinated many pecan seedlings. After all, it's how trees grow in nature without the help of any human source. In nature, the nuts drop to the ground, then when it rains, the seeds sprout, grow into saplings, and if left alone, the saplings grow into trees. It's not rocket science, although natural science is involved.

Read full story

Homemade vanilla pudding mix

I use this DIY dry vanilla pudding mix quite often, especially around the holidays when I'm making banana pudding, Boston banana cream pies, and various other desserts that require vanilla pudding.

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade mulberry jam

It's time to pick the mulberries again and to make some delicious fruity jam. The recipe for my mulberry jam doesn't require using pectin, and it's simple to make. On most occasions, I make my homemade jam using lemon juice, however today I used citric acid due to the fact that I ran out of fresh lemons. Using citric acid is perfectly fine when making preserves and it's often preferred because it's a natural preserver and enhances flavor.

Read full story

Preparing a bug-out bag

A bug-out bag is just another term used to describe an emergency backpack. Yes, everyone needs to have one on hand whether you store it in your vehicle, home closet, or storm shelter, etc. Your survival grab bag could make a big difference in your chance of surviving a number of countless natural disasters, as well as any other type of home emergencies.

Read full story

Bacon & chicken ranch six cheese rigatoni

Earlier today I slow roasted a chicken for lunch. Whelp, we had more than half the bird leftover. So I began thinking about different things that I could make with the leftover meat for dinner, and this is the recipe I thought up.

Read full story

Bisquick biscuits rolled by hand

These biscuits are not drop biscuits nor is the dough rolled out on the countertop. Instead, they're rolled by buttered hands and with lots of love. Awe!. Preheat the oven to 450 F degrees. Grease a cooking tray, and set it aside.

Read full story
2 comments

Pancetta and cheese breakfast omelet

What pairs well with eggs and cheese in the morning? How about delicious cooked pancetta? Better yet, how about a pancetta and cheese omelet?. For those of you who are unsure of what pancetta even is, allow me to tell you. Pancetta is unsmoked, cured pork belly. It needs to be cooked before eating it. Pancetta originated from Italy, and although it's cured in salt like bacon is, its salt content is actually somewhat lower than the amount of salt that's in bacon. To me, pancetta tastes similar to homemade bacon. However, the biggest difference between the two is that pancetta isn't smoked, whereas bacon is both salt cured and smoked.

Read full story

Growing honeysuckle and its uses

Honeysuckle can be found in a variety of locations and there are around two hundred different varieties of it. The plant has a perennial woody vine and is easy to grow; however, it needs to be pruned often.

Read full story
3 comments

Honeysuckle sun tea

Honeysuckle tea is as sweet as honeysuckle on the vine. If you like sweet tea, then you're going to love honeysuckle tea. Today I will be showing you how I make homemade honeysuckle sun tea in a sun jar. For my recipe, I don't add any Splenda or sugar because the honeysuckle is naturally sweet enough to me.

Read full story

Homemade chocolate pudding mix

If you prefer to skip the excess chemicals that's in store purchased chocolate pudding mixes, then continue reading, because today I will be walking you through the steps of making a simple homemade instant sugar-free chocolate pudding mix. Then show you how to use it.

Read full story
2 comments

Backyard berry picking

Several years ago, I planted numerous mulberry trees, because I absolutely love the berries. The trees are one of the easiest and fastest to grow, but they can be a bit of a nuisance to some homeowners. Once the berries begin to fall, they leave a purple stain on whatever they land on. If you have ever picked mulberries, then you know if you don't wear gloves while doing so, you'll end up with stained purple fingers and as you pop the berries into your mouth your lips also become stained by the berries' delectable juices.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy