Microwavable weeknight meals, pasta, and meatballs

This microwavable recipe is so simple to make and takes mere minutes to prepare a delicious meal that you and your family can enjoy.

I normally would make this recipe with Creamette pasta rings, short cut pasta for homemade spaghetti O's. However, I couldn't find them in stock upon making my purchases. So I opted to make the recipe using La Moderna elbow pasta instead. I changed the recipe's name due to the fact that I had to substitute the pasta rings for elbow pasta.

If you like Spaghetti O's then this is a recipe that I believe you're going to enjoy.

Ingredients:

1-7-ounce package of La Moderna elbow pasta

1-24-ounce can of four cheese sauce (I used Hunt's brand)

1-26-ounce Cooked Perfect Italian Style Bite Size Meatballs

1 cup of shredded white American garlic cheese

Instructions:

Cooked elbow pasta/ Gin Lee

First, add the elbow pasta in a microwavable dish, fill the bowl with hot water (just enough to cover the pasta). Microwave for about ten to twelve minutes. Stir after six minutes. Add extra water then if needed. Resume cooking. (When the pasta was fully cooked, I had zero water left to drain. If your bowl still has water in it after the pasta is cooked, drain the water off.)

Adding the sauce and cheese/ Gin Lee

Add the sauce, and stir well. Then add the cheese and stir.

Next, heat the precooked meatballs up in a separate microwavable dish. (Since mine was frozen, it took a bit longer to heat them up.)

Next, add the meatballs into the pasta and sauce mixture. Stir, then place the pasta dish back into the microwave for one to two minutes to reheat all the ingredients together.

Serve and enjoy!