Pan-seared top sirloin steak/ Gin Lee

Pan-seared top sirloin steak

Monday's Memorial Day and I normally always grill either on the Friday or Saturday of Memorial weekend. This year I decided to change it up and pan-sear some top sirloin steaks instead.

Pan-searing steaks are unbelievably delicious and although they don't have the smoky grilled flavor, they still rank high up on my list, right next to grilled. Because searing the steaks in a piping-hot dry skillet adds a flavorful crunchy crust to the meat while it leaves the inside nice and juicy.

Seasoning top sirloin steaks/ Gin Lee

First, I thawed the steaks out completely, then I dried them off with a paper towel. Then seasoned both sides of the steaks with McCormick's Roasted Garlic and Herbs seasoning , black ground pepper, and soul seasoning. I sprinkled seasoning salt on the steaks at the last minute of searing them.

Next, I placed a nonstick skillet over high heat and allowed the skillet to get extremely hot. Then I placed one steak at a time in the piping hot skillet (pan-searing only one steak at a time).

Pan-seared top sirloin steak well done/ Gin Lee

The top sirloin steaks that I prepared were one-inch thick. So for well done one-inch thick top sirloin steaks, I pan-seared the steaks for a total of sixteen minutes. I seared the first side of each steak for eight minutes, then flipped the steaks over and seared the other sides of the steaks for six minutes. For the last few minutes, I flipped the steaks on their sides and finished pan-searing.

Pan-seared top sirloin steak medium rare/ Gin Lee

For a medium rare steak: I pan-seared a one-inch thick top sirloin steak for about four minutes on each side, then I flipped the steak on its sides and finished searing.

Note that I do not add any type of oil or any type of liquid to the skillet when I pan-seared top sirloin steaks. Pan-searing is just that simple! No grease and no liquids, only an extremely hot skillet, and a well-seasoned steak are required!

Keep in mind that the time it takes to pan-sear a steak will depend on the thickness of whatever type of steak you're preparing.

A Moment For Memorial Day Gratitude

🇺🇸 I would like to take this moment to pause in remembrance of all the sacrifices that so many people have made for our freedoms here in America.

If you have lost loved ones, know that my heart sincerely goes out to you and yours as I express my undying gratitude. 🇺🇸