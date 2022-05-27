Alaska “The Last Frontier.”

Gin Lee

The lookout point on Seward Highway in Alaska./Christina Rasmussen

Christina states; "The above photograph is from a lookout point on Seward Highway in Alaska. The Seward Highway takes you from Anchorage to Seward. This photo was taken after Beluga Point, which is a spot for whale watching."

This will be the beginning of a series of new articles coming from interviews with Christina Rasmussen, a resident of Eagle River, Alaska. Christina says that Eagle River is about fifteen minutes from Anchorage, Alaska.

Alaska is known as being the largest land area in the United States, and it has the least population from any other.

The main reasons why Alaska has the least population out of the lower 48

Due to Alaska's extreme weather climate and being so far up north, most amenities have to be imported in. That alone can be extremely expensive. Groceries are about forty-two percent higher in Alaska than they are in the lower forty-eight states, and since the climate there is so extreme, it's difficult for Alaskans to grow their own food. During a conversation about growing food at home Christina states, "I've tried to do an indoor garden, but it seems to mold every time."

The beauty of Alaska

Even though the weather and climate can be tough to bear in Alaska, especially to a southern like myself, Alaska is also known for the beauty of its northern lights, midnight sun, national parks, glaciers, ship cruises, and extreme wildernesses.

Alaska has over three million lakes and more than twelve thousand rivers running through it. It's a breathtaking sight to behold. I set in utter awe as Christina shares her photos and adventures about living a life in Alaska in detail with me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZLCG_0fsfA0OW00
Knik River in Alaska/Christina Rasmussen

Regarding the photo above, Christina states, "This is a picture of the Knik River. It is on the exit for the Knik River access off of the Glenn Highway heading towards Wasilla. That is a place people like to go fishing, camping and a lot of people take their four-wheelers through the water."

During Alaska's summers, Alaskans can receive up to twenty-two hours of sunlight. This is why Alaska is also known as being "The Land Of The Midnight Sun." Just imagine all the glorious times you would have to go hiking and fishing in Alaska's national parks, lakes, and rivers during the summer. Christina also tells me that in Anchorage, Alaska, the most sunlight is on June 21st and that's for a twenty-three-hour period. She also states; "It's the opposite in the summer, so on December 21st we have twenty-three hours of darkness."

Wow! Can y'all imagine having almost a full twenty-four hours of complete daylight? Wondering how people sleep at night when it's not dark outside? Christina states, "We personally have blackout curtains, so no lights can come through."

Christina says that Utqiagvik is a city in northern Alaska that has daylight for three months at a time.

Coming up soon, the next article will be based on West Chester Lagoon in Alaska.

Notes:

If you have enjoyed this interviewed article with my daughter, Christina Rasmussen, then you'll not want to miss the rest of the series of articles that we have in store for you coming soon.

Since Alaska is so huge, I am doing a series of articles to break up the various materials with reference to the state. There's no way that I could give justice to it in its entirety, just in one article.

Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened, and enjoyable experience.

