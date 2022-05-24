Homemade mulberry jam

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4AtQ_0fp3LR1100
Homemade mulberry jam/Gin Lee

Homemade mulberry jam

It's time to pick the mulberries again and to make some delicious fruity jam. The recipe for my mulberry jam doesn't require using pectin, and it's simple to make.

On most occasions, I make my homemade jam using lemon juice, however today I used citric acid due to the fact that I ran out of fresh lemons. Using citric acid is perfectly fine when making preserves and it's often preferred because it's a natural preserver and enhances flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4h0Z_0fp3LR1100
Fresh picked mulberries/Gin Lee

Actually, to be honest, I have been picking mulberries about every other day since this past Monday. So today I won't be picking berries. Instead, I will be making mulberry jam and freezing the rest of yesterday's harvest. However, tomorrow I will be back outside picking mulberries once again (weather permitting).

Yesterday I picked about sixteen cups of mulberries. That is the equivalent of one gallon. Since I don't normally eat jam very often, I won't be using all the berries today for preserves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WZ1Z_0fp3LR1100
Homemade mulberry jam/Gin Lee

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups of freshly picked mulberries
  • 2 tablespoons of lemon juice or use ½ teaspoon of citric acid as a substitute
  • 1½ cups + 3 tablespoons of Splenda or sugar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZoL4_0fp3LR1100
Making homemade mulberry jam/Gin Lee

Instructions:

Wash the mulberries, then transfer them to a pan, add the sugar and stir. Simmer at the lowest setting, until the sugar has dissolved completely. Skim the foam off the top of the berry mixture by using a wooden spoon.

Now, mash the mulberries to the thickness that you prefer. I usually use a potato masher to do this step. You can also leave the berries whole at this point.

Turn the heat up to medium-high, simmer for another twenty-five to thirty minutes. Next, add the lemon juice and continue to cook for another five to ten minutes. Do not stir the jam during this time. It will cool the mixture and the jam won't thicken up as well if you do.

Transfer the mulberry jam to a clean jar, place the lid on, then when it's completely cool, place the jam in the refrigerator. Refrigerated jam will need to be used within one month.

For potting the jam: Transfer the jam to a sterilized jar immediately, cover the hot jam with melted wax, or a waxed disc, then place a sterilized lid on the jar with screw on band. Store in a dark pantry. The jam will last for about one year.

For canning the jam for long-term storage: Transfer your jam immediately to sterilized jars, place canning lids on with ring bands, then submerge the jars in boiling water. Simmer for twenty minutes, then allow the jars of jam to cool on a towel before storing. The jam will last up to two years if canned this way.

Notes:

Use gelatin, or cornstarch, if you prefer your jelly to have a thicker consistency.

Before making mulberry jam, I don't clip off the little green stemmed ends on the berries. If you prefer not having the little green stems in your jam, by all means clip them off with a pair of snips or kitchen scissors. You can also strain the jam to remove the majority of the seeds and stems. I like leaving them both in my jam for the added fiber. Plus, it's extremely time-consuming to worry about clipping off each little stem.

Obviously, when canning preserves, you'll probably prefer to double or triple this recipe. I know that I don't see the point in making only one jar to process in a canner.

Water-bath canning preserves are completely safe, so using a pressure cooker is not needed if you're considering canning the berries.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

It is within my mission, to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content material in which will be written about a mass variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because as circumstances have it I do live in an extraordinarily rural area; of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened, and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say!

Hickory Ridge, AR
6684 followers

More from Gin Lee

Alaska “The Last Frontier.”

The lookout point on Seward Highway in Alaska./Christina Rasmussen. Christina states; "The above photograph is from a lookout point on Seward Highway in Alaska. The Seward Highway takes you from Anchorage to Seward. This photo was taken after Beluga Point, which is a spot for whale watching."

Read full story

Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets

Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets/Gin Lee. Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets. Growing fruits and vegetables upside down in hanging baskets doesn't only save on ground space, but also can be more beneficial to your plants while they grow.

Read full story

A true southerner's supper

Roast beef, American fried potatoes, with black-eyed peas, and cornbread/Gin Lee. What did I make? Roast beef, American fried potatoes, with black-eyed peas, and yellow cornbread. It just can't get much more southern than that y'all!

Read full story
1 comments

Growing pecan trees from pecans

Is it possible to grow a pecan tree from a pecan nut? Yes, it most certainly is. This is how I have germinated many pecan seedlings. After all, it's how trees grow in nature without the help of any human source. In nature, the nuts drop to the ground, then when it rains, the seeds sprout, grow into saplings, and if left alone, the saplings grow into trees. It's not rocket science, although natural science is involved.

Read full story

Homemade vanilla pudding mix

I use this DIY dry vanilla pudding mix quite often, especially around the holidays when I'm making banana pudding, Boston banana cream pies, and various other desserts that require vanilla pudding.

Read full story
1 comments

Preparing a bug-out bag

A bug-out bag is just another term used to describe an emergency backpack. Yes, everyone needs to have one on hand whether you store it in your vehicle, home closet, or storm shelter, etc. Your survival grab bag could make a big difference in your chance of surviving a number of countless natural disasters, as well as any other type of home emergencies.

Read full story

Bacon & chicken ranch six cheese rigatoni

Earlier today I slow roasted a chicken for lunch. Whelp, we had more than half the bird leftover. So I began thinking about different things that I could make with the leftover meat for dinner, and this is the recipe I thought up.

Read full story

Bisquick biscuits rolled by hand

These biscuits are not drop biscuits nor is the dough rolled out on the countertop. Instead, they're rolled by buttered hands and with lots of love. Awe!. Preheat the oven to 450 F degrees. Grease a cooking tray, and set it aside.

Read full story
2 comments

Pancetta and cheese breakfast omelet

What pairs well with eggs and cheese in the morning? How about delicious cooked pancetta? Better yet, how about a pancetta and cheese omelet?. For those of you who are unsure of what pancetta even is, allow me to tell you. Pancetta is unsmoked, cured pork belly. It needs to be cooked before eating it. Pancetta originated from Italy, and although it's cured in salt like bacon is, its salt content is actually somewhat lower than the amount of salt that's in bacon. To me, pancetta tastes similar to homemade bacon. However, the biggest difference between the two is that pancetta isn't smoked, whereas bacon is both salt cured and smoked.

Read full story

Growing honeysuckle and its uses

Honeysuckle can be found in a variety of locations and there are around two hundred different varieties of it. The plant has a perennial woody vine and is easy to grow; however, it needs to be pruned often.

Read full story
3 comments

Honeysuckle sun tea

Honeysuckle tea is as sweet as honeysuckle on the vine. If you like sweet tea, then you're going to love honeysuckle tea. Today I will be showing you how I make homemade honeysuckle sun tea in a sun jar. For my recipe, I don't add any Splenda or sugar because the honeysuckle is naturally sweet enough to me.

Read full story

Homemade chocolate pudding mix

If you prefer to skip the excess chemicals that's in store purchased chocolate pudding mixes, then continue reading, because today I will be walking you through the steps of making a simple homemade instant sugar-free chocolate pudding mix. Then show you how to use it.

Read full story
2 comments

Backyard berry picking

Several years ago, I planted numerous mulberry trees, because I absolutely love the berries. The trees are one of the easiest and fastest to grow, but they can be a bit of a nuisance to some homeowners. Once the berries begin to fall, they leave a purple stain on whatever they land on. If you have ever picked mulberries, then you know if you don't wear gloves while doing so, you'll end up with stained purple fingers and as you pop the berries into your mouth your lips also become stained by the berries' delectable juices.

Read full story

Vacuum sealing dried foods in mason jars

If you're trying to stock your pantry full for whatever reasons, were you aware that you can vacuum-seal dried (dehydrated) food in jars to preserve it longer? If not, then continue reading and I will walk you through the steps on how I vacuum-seal my dried goods in mason jars.

Read full story

Cocoa graham cracker crust

I know the easiest way to make a chocolate graham cracker crust would be to go shopping and purchase a box of chocolate graham crackers. But what if you're in a pinch, or the store is out of stock?

Read full story

Growing duckweed

You may be asking what duckweed is? Duckweed is an aquatic plant that thrives naturally in freshwater ponds, rivers, lakes, ditches, and, like me, some people choose to grow duckweed in aquariums as well.

Read full story
1 comments

Layered icebox dessert

Do you love icebox desserts as much as I do? If so, then this dessert may become a favorite. The dessert is fairly simple to make, and it's delicious served with vanilla ice cream.

Read full story
1 comments

Chocolate pudding cheesecake

The cheesecake recipe that I am sharing with you today is no-bake, and it is scrumptious! The recipe is also inspired by my mom's chocolate pudding mix cheesecake. However, I made this particular cheesecake by making a homemade chocolate pudding mix today, because I couldn't find where I stashed my boxes of instant chocolate pudding. Plus, I had already promised my mom that I would be making her this particular cheesecake. So I couldn't disappoint! Too funny! Don't we all have moments like these?

Read full story
1 comments

Heart-shaped pulp paper art

Today I used brown packaging paper that I saved from my last Wal-Mart order to make paper pulp. Normally I use the packaging paper to make fire bricks for my fireplace, but at the present time it's near eighty degrees and my fireplace definitely isn't needed.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy