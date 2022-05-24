Homemade mulberry jam/ Gin Lee

Homemade mulberry jam

It's time to pick the mulberries again and to make some delicious fruity jam. The recipe for my mulberry jam doesn't require using pectin, and it's simple to make.

On most occasions, I make my homemade jam using lemon juice, however today I used citric acid due to the fact that I ran out of fresh lemons. Using citric acid is perfectly fine when making preserves and it's often preferred because it's a natural preserver and enhances flavor.

Fresh picked mulberries/ Gin Lee

Actually, to be honest, I have been picking mulberries about every other day since this past Monday. So today I won't be picking berries. Instead, I will be making mulberry jam and freezing the rest of yesterday's harvest. However, tomorrow I will be back outside picking mulberries once again (weather permitting).

Yesterday I picked about sixteen cups of mulberries. That is the equivalent of one gallon. Since I don't normally eat jam very often, I won't be using all the berries today for preserves.

Homemade mulberry jam/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

3 cups of freshly picked mulberries

2 tablespoons of lemon juice or use ½ teaspoon of citric acid as a substitute

1½ cups + 3 tablespoons of Splenda or sugar

Making homemade mulberry jam/ Gin Lee

Instructions:

Wash the mulberries, then transfer them to a pan, add the sugar and stir. Simmer at the lowest setting, until the sugar has dissolved completely. Skim the foam off the top of the berry mixture by using a wooden spoon.

Now, mash the mulberries to the thickness that you prefer. I usually use a potato masher to do this step. You can also leave the berries whole at this point.

Turn the heat up to medium-high, simmer for another twenty-five to thirty minutes. Next, add the lemon juice and continue to cook for another five to ten minutes. Do not stir the jam during this time. It will cool the mixture and the jam won't thicken up as well if you do.

Transfer the mulberry jam to a clean jar, place the lid on, then when it's completely cool, place the jam in the refrigerator. Refrigerated jam will need to be used within one month.

For potting the jam: Transfer the jam to a sterilized jar immediately, cover the hot jam with melted wax, or a waxed disc, then place a sterilized lid on the jar with screw on band. Store in a dark pantry. The jam will last for about one year.

For canning the jam for long-term storage: Transfer your jam immediately to sterilized jars, place canning lids on with ring bands, then submerge the jars in boiling water. Simmer for twenty minutes, then allow the jars of jam to cool on a towel before storing. The jam will last up to two years if canned this way.

Notes:

Use gelatin, or cornstarch, if you prefer your jelly to have a thicker consistency.

Before making mulberry jam, I don't clip off the little green stemmed ends on the berries. If you prefer not having the little green stems in your jam, by all means clip them off with a pair of snips or kitchen scissors. You can also strain the jam to remove the majority of the seeds and stems. I like leaving them both in my jam for the added fiber. Plus, it's extremely time-consuming to worry about clipping off each little stem.

Obviously, when canning preserves, you'll probably prefer to double or triple this recipe. I know that I don't see the point in making only one jar to process in a canner.

Water-bath canning preserves are completely safe, so using a pressure cooker is not needed if you're considering canning the berries.