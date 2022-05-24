Preparing a bug-out bag/ Gin Lee

Preparing a bug-out bag

What's a bug out bag and do you really need one?

A bug-out bag is just another term used to describe an emergency backpack. Yes, everyone needs to have one on hand whether you store it in your vehicle, home closet, or storm shelter, etc. Your survival grab bag could make a big difference in your chance of surviving a number of countless natural disasters, as well as any other type of home emergencies.

What are items that need to be placed inside a emergency backpack?

Below is a personal list of items that I deem most important to have packed in a go-to (bug-out) emergency backpack. However, there are several online survival stores where you can purchase seventy-two hour bug-out bags that's already pretty much prepared for any survival emergency.

Bottled water

Pre Cooked canned and dehydrated food

Clothing, underwear, socks, extra shoes, and gloves

Thermal blankets

Flashlights

USB phone cords

USB solar battery banks

Solar emergency radio

Medicines and first aid supplies

Toilet paper and other personal care items

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Bottle of peroxide

Super glue

Money

Matches

Survival knife with fork and spoon

Lighters

Small travel-size heater

Small travel-size camp stove burner

Fishing line and hooks (candy corn for bait)

Water purification tablets

Paper plates and cups

Unfortunately, this year alone several states have already seen their fair share of one type of natural disaster or another. In such cases as these, it's better that you're well prepared than not be.

Arkansas's weather can be very unpredictable at times with tornadoes, flooding, power outages, ice storms, minor earthquakes, droughts and humid heat waves. The average humidity level in The Natural State is seventy-one percent. So it only makes sense to be prepared, and at least have plenty of water stashed in your safe place. After all, Arkansas is classified as a humid subtropical state.

Be safe and prepared!

