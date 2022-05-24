Preparing a bug-out bag
What's a bug out bag and do you really need one?
A bug-out bag is just another term used to describe an emergency backpack. Yes, everyone needs to have one on hand whether you store it in your vehicle, home closet, or storm shelter, etc. Your survival grab bag could make a big difference in your chance of surviving a number of countless natural disasters, as well as any other type of home emergencies.
What are items that need to be placed inside a emergency backpack?
Below is a personal list of items that I deem most important to have packed in a go-to (bug-out) emergency backpack. However, there are several online survival stores where you can purchase seventy-two hour bug-out bags that's already pretty much prepared for any survival emergency.
- Bottled water
- Pre Cooked canned and dehydrated food
- Clothing, underwear, socks, extra shoes, and gloves
- Thermal blankets
- Flashlights
- USB phone cords
- USB solar battery banks
- Solar emergency radio
- Medicines and first aid supplies
- Toilet paper and other personal care items
- Toothbrush and toothpaste
- Bottle of peroxide
- Super glue
- Money
- Matches
- Survival knife with fork and spoon
- Lighters
- Small travel-size heater
- Small travel-size camp stove burner
- Fishing line and hooks (candy corn for bait)
- Water purification tablets
- Paper plates and cups
Unfortunately, this year alone several states have already seen their fair share of one type of natural disaster or another. In such cases as these, it's better that you're well prepared than not be.
Arkansas's weather can be very unpredictable at times with tornadoes, flooding, power outages, ice storms, minor earthquakes, droughts and humid heat waves. The average humidity level in The Natural State is seventy-one percent. So it only makes sense to be prepared, and at least have plenty of water stashed in your safe place. After all, Arkansas is classified as a humid subtropical state.
Be safe and prepared!
