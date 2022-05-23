Bacon & chicken ranch six cheese rigatoni/ Gin Lee

Earlier today I slow roasted a chicken for lunch. Whelp, we had more than half the bird leftover. So I began thinking about different things that I could make with the leftover meat for dinner, and this is the recipe I thought up.

I served this hot, but as we sat down and began eating this for our dinner tonight, my husband told me that he thought this pasta dish would be good served cold with chopped lettuce and tomatoes added to it. That would be similar to a pasta salad. And you know I truly believe that would taste awesome as well, especially now that it's summer.

This recipe filled a 9x13 Pyrex dish, and we ended up having more than half of the pasta dish leftover. Wow! Just look at all the meals one whole chicken made. We have enough leftovers to make at least two or three more meals for the two of us.

Gathering some of the ingredients for recipe/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups of diced cooked chicken

1-16-ounce package of cooked rigatoni pasta

1 jar of four cheese Alfredo sauce

2 packages of Velveeta cheese sauce packets

½ cup of shredded mild white cheddar

½ cup of bacon bits

2 tablespoons of ranch dressing

1 teaspoon of pepper

Preparing the diced chicken & bacon ranch cheese mixture/ Gin Lee

Instructions:

Since my chicken was already roasted, I took it off the bone and diced it into bite-sized pieces. Then I combined the chicken, four cheese Alfredo sauce, shredded white cheddar cheese, Velveeta cheese sauce, bacon bits, and ranch dressing together in a medium-sized bowl, and heated it up in the microwave for about two minutes. I did this while the rigatoni was cooking in four quarts of water. I cooked the rigatoni until it was al dente, then I drained it.

Next, I transferred the pasta back into the pan, and combined the bacon & chicken mixture to the cooked rigatoni pasta.

Once the mixture was incorporated together, I then transferred it into a 9x10 Pyrex dish. I only did that for easier serving. You could serve it straight from the pan that it was made in to save you from having to wash extra dishes.

I hope y'all enjoy this recipe as much as we do.