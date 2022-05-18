Homemade sugar-free chocolate pudding mix Gin Lee

Homemade sugar-free chocolate pudding mix

If you prefer to skip the excess chemicals that's in store purchased chocolate pudding mixes, then continue reading, because today I will be walking you through the steps of making a simple homemade instant sugar-free chocolate pudding mix. Then show you how to use it.

Making homemade chocolate pudding mix/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

½ cup of Splenda

3 tablespoons of cornstarch

1/3 cup of cocoa powder

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine 1⁄2 cup of Splenda, 3 tablespoons of cornstarch, and 1/3 cup of cocoa powder. Stir well, and transfer the mix into a mason jar to store.

To make chocolate pudding from the mix:

Making pudding from the mix/ Gin Lee

Add three cups of almond milk or regular milk and cook the pudding until it thickens. Then allow the chocolate pudding to cool.

Using the chocolate pudding mix in a recipe/ Gin Lee

For pie filling:

Follow the same ingredients above, but use only two cups of milk instead.

With a fork, mixer or hand whisk, beat the ingredients together until the pudding thickens. Then add the filling to a prepared pie crust.

Notes:

Want a creamier pudding? When you make the chocolate pudding mix, you can also add ¼ cup of dehydrated milk to the dry mix.

Chocolate pudding cheesecake/ Gin Lee

This is the pudding mix that I used for my chocolate pudding cheesecake recipe a few days ago.

If you prefer the pudding to be sweeter, add more Splenda or sugar. Same goes for the cocoa powder if your preference is for a dark chocolate flavor.

This recipe can be doubled, tripled, and quadrupled in advance to ensure that you always have chocolate pudding mix on hand. I like making this dry pudding mix in advance, and I store it in a vacuum sealed mason jar. Doing so keeps the product fresher for long-term storage.

I use this mix not only for pies but also for chocolate cheesecakes, regular chocolate cakes, as well as chocolate cookies. The pudding mix adds an extra something special to these recipes.