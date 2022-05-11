Layered icebox dessert/ Gin Lee

Layered icebox dessert

Do you love icebox desserts as much as I do? If so, then this dessert may become a favorite. The dessert is fairly simple to make, and it's delicious served with vanilla ice cream.

Layered icebox dessert served with vanilla ice cream/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

1-3-ounce package of instant vanilla pudding

1-3-ounce package of instant butterscotch pudding

1-3-ounce package of instant cheesecake pudding

1-8-ounce container of whipped topping

1-8-ounce package of cream cheese

2-3/4 cups milk to combine the vanilla and butterscotch pudding together

1-3/4 cups of milk for the instant cheesecake pudding

Vanilla ice cream (as a side)

Instructions:

Combining instant vanilla and butterscotch pudding together/ Gin Lee

First, combine the dry instant vanilla and instant butterscotch pudding together, stir well. Then add 2-3/4 cups of milk, mix the ingredients well until it thickens.

Now, combine the instant cheesecake pudding and 1-3/4 cups of milk. Mix well. Then add the cream cheese and combine thoroughly.

Layering the icebox dessert/ Gin Lee

Next, begin layering the mixture of vanilla butterscotch pudding, cream cheese mixture, and whipped topping (just as you'd layer a banana pudding) in a rectangular or square dish. Ending with a top layer of whipped topping.

Place the dessert in the refrigerator for at least one hour for the dessert to firm up. It's better to wait for about four hours before eating.

Notes:

If you dislike the flavor of butterscotch, use two packages of vanilla pudding instead and vice versa.

The dessert can be made with any flavor of instant puddings and is really good, layered with vanilla, chocolate, cream cheese mixture, and whipped topping.

I have also made a version of this same icebox dessert using a layer of Twinkies as a type of crust at the bottom of the dish, and I added crumbled Twinkies on the top of the dessert.