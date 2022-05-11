Layered icebox dessert

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UEx5Y_0faLQG0d00
Layered icebox dessert/Gin Lee

Layered icebox dessert

Do you love icebox desserts as much as I do? If so, then this dessert may become a favorite. The dessert is fairly simple to make, and it's delicious served with vanilla ice cream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJe77_0faLQG0d00
Layered icebox dessert served with vanilla ice cream/Gin Lee

Ingredients:

  • 1-3-ounce package of instant vanilla pudding
  • 1-3-ounce package of instant butterscotch pudding
  • 1-3-ounce package of instant cheesecake pudding
  • 1-8-ounce container of whipped topping
  • 1-8-ounce package of cream cheese
  • 2-3/4 cups milk to combine the vanilla and butterscotch pudding together
  • 1-3/4 cups of milk for the instant cheesecake pudding
  • Vanilla ice cream (as a side)

Instructions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Nj5P_0faLQG0d00
Combining instant vanilla and butterscotch pudding together/Gin Lee

First, combine the dry instant vanilla and instant butterscotch pudding together, stir well. Then add 2-3/4 cups of milk, mix the ingredients well until it thickens.

Now, combine the instant cheesecake pudding and 1-3/4 cups of milk. Mix well. Then add the cream cheese and combine thoroughly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrh3r_0faLQG0d00
Layering the icebox dessert/Gin Lee

Next, begin layering the mixture of vanilla butterscotch pudding, cream cheese mixture, and whipped topping (just as you'd layer a banana pudding) in a rectangular or square dish. Ending with a top layer of whipped topping.

Place the dessert in the refrigerator for at least one hour for the dessert to firm up. It's better to wait for about four hours before eating.

Notes:

If you dislike the flavor of butterscotch, use two packages of vanilla pudding instead and vice versa.

The dessert can be made with any flavor of instant puddings and is really good, layered with vanilla, chocolate, cream cheese mixture, and whipped topping.

I have also made a version of this same icebox dessert using a layer of Twinkies as a type of crust at the bottom of the dish, and I added crumbled Twinkies on the top of the dessert.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

It is within my mission, to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content material in which will be written about a mass variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because as circumstances have it I do live in an extraordinarily rural area; of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened, and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say!

Hickory Ridge, AR
6347 followers

More from Gin Lee

Cocoa graham cracker crust

I know the easiest way to make a chocolate graham cracker crust would be to go shopping and purchase a box of chocolate graham crackers. But what if you're in a pinch, or the store is out of stock?

Read full story

Growing duckweed

You may be asking what duckweed is? Duckweed is an aquatic plant that thrives naturally in freshwater ponds, rivers, lakes, ditches, and, like me, some people choose to grow duckweed in aquariums as well.

Read full story
1 comments

Chocolate pudding cheesecake

The cheesecake recipe that I am sharing with you today is no-bake, and it is scrumptious! The recipe is also inspired by my mom's chocolate pudding mix cheesecake. However, I made this particular cheesecake by making a homemade chocolate pudding mix today, because I couldn't find where I stashed my boxes of instant chocolate pudding. Plus, I had already promised my mom that I would be making her this particular cheesecake. So I couldn't disappoint! Too funny! Don't we all have moments like these?

Read full story
1 comments

Heart-shaped pulp paper art

Today I used brown packaging paper that I saved from my last Wal-Mart order to make paper pulp. Normally I use the packaging paper to make fire bricks for my fireplace, but at the present time it's near eighty degrees and my fireplace definitely isn't needed.

Read full story

Convection oven fried chicken tenders

Air frying chicken tenders in a convection oven/Gin Lee. If you have been duped into thinking that you have to buy an air-fryer oven to have a healthier version of fried chicken, better think again!

Read full story

Save money by shredding your own cheese

Save money by shredding and slicing your cheese products/Gin Lee. Save money by shredding and slicing your cheese products. With today's economy, pinching pennies has become a real thing. Whether we like having to or not. Shredding and slicing cheese is just one way that I pinch pennies to make the most of my dollars, because let's face it, every penny does add up.

Read full story
1 comments

Organic coffee grounds fertilizer

Coffee grounds/ using coffee grounds as a organic fertilizer/Gin Lee. If you brew coffee and are also a gardener. Were you aware that you can make use of the brewed coffee grounds as a natural fertilizer? That's right! Used coffee grounds, as well as diluted leftover cold black coffee, is great for most plants.

Read full story

Homemade chicken and dumplings

Chicken and dumplings have always been a traditional family recipe that's been a popular favorite of mine and many others for years. Today may be cloudy and wet outside, but a pot of good, wholesome, stick-to-your-ribs chicken and dumplings simmering on the stovetop can brighten up any day.

Read full story
4 comments

Creamy lettuce soup, dehydrating lettuce, and more

Has your fridge ever frozen your lettuce? If this has happened to you, know that you're not alone. Unless you like your salads wilted and slimy, there are other ways to use lettuce that's been accidentally frozen that is perfectly safe to eat. So all hope isn't lost. Today I will share a few tips to show how you can still use frozen lettuce.

Read full story

Five cheese tortellini

Five cheese tortellini with meatballs and meat sauce/Gin Lee. Five cheese tortellini with meatballs and meat sauce. If you're a fan of ravioli, this five cheese tortellini recipe will be just as satisfying to you.

Read full story

Homemade sloppy joes

Sloppy joes are known in some areas of the world as Manwiches, slush-burgers, spoon-burgers, yip-yips, yum-yums, wimpy burgers, and tavern burgers, etc. Each is made similar to the other. Whatever your preferred name is for them, I'm sure you have eaten at least one of them in your lifetime.

Read full story
2 comments

Broccoli in cheese sauce

Have you ever encountered someone who refused to eat broccoli? I had until I had them try one bite of my broccoli in cheese sauce. This recipe is so satisfyingly delicious. In fact, it's what I just prepared for dinner last night.

Read full story

2022 chocolate inflation cake

No eggs or oil? No problem! You can make a moist chocolate cake without eggs and without oil. Let's beat this high inflation together because we can still have our chocolate cake and eat it too!

Read full story

Making homemade paper by recycling used paper products

Making homemade paper by recycling used paper products/Gin Lee. Making homemade paper by recycling used paper products. If you're like me, you probably get a ton of junk mail. Don't throw it away! Instead, save it to upcycle into new pieces of craft paper, DIY toilet paper, wall art, and homemade wall tiles. These are neat projects to teach kids how to do.

Read full story

Homemade egg fried rice

Fried rice is something that I learned how to make back in the early nineties while watching a Chinese chef (厨师 Chúshī) make house fried rice in a wok. I was simply mesmerized. So much so that I went to the store, bought a wok and went home and made house fried rice for the first time. I have been making it ever since.

Read full story
Arkansas State

Treat your mom to one of these Arkansas locations for Mother's Day

Treat your mom to one of these Arkansas locations for Mother's Day. Moms deserve a break on their special day. So why not take them to one of these venues for Mother's day?. 201 County Road 754, Wynne, Arkansas.

Read full story
Lee County, AR

Growing organic leafy greens to live a sustainable life

Growing organic leafy greens to live a sustainable life. Prices are getting real in the stores y'all and I know everyone is feeling the pinch! Today I want to discuss how growing leafy greens can help you live a more healthy, sustainable life.

Read full story

Homemade macaroni and cheese

Today, I am sharing my spin on how I make cheesy elbow macaroni and cheese. This recipe can be made with any type of pasta. I even make the same cheese sauce to go with spaghetti noodles sometimes to change the recipe up. It's delicious either way.

Read full story
1 comments

Greenhouse lighting

There are so many options on the market for greenhouse lighting. Today, I will be discussing which greenhouse lights I prefer to use and tell you why. Initially, I thought I had to spend a lot of money on greenhouse lighting. So I purchased more expensive UFO lights, 4000 watt grow lights and dual head, gooseneck designed grow lights. Each of those works well to a degree. However, later I stumbled on some other LED lights that I have had a lot better luck with for growing vegetable plants, house plants, and fruit trees inside.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy